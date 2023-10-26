Spirometry Market Size Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2023-2031

Report Ocean recently released a new report on the global Spirometry Market. This study report is a combination of data and analysis gleaned from several sources to help businesses comprehend the state of the market. Additionally, the research provides a thorough analysis of market development in terms of revenue and volume-changing business sector features with drivers, restraints, and breadth across numerous domains.

Global Spirometry Market Research Report, by Product (Table-top Spirometry, Hand-held Spirometry, Desktop Spirometry), by Technology (PFM, Volume Measurement Spirometry, Flow Measurement Spirometry), by Application (Diagnostic, Treatment Monitoring), by End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes), and Region – Forecast to 2023

The global spirometry market is anticipated to grow at 10.03% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 1,106.76 million by the year 2023. This could be attributed to the direct rise in the cases of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPD).

What is the Spirometry?

Spirometry is a critical diagnostic tool in the field of respiratory medicine. It is used to measure lung function and helps in the diagnosis and management of various respiratory conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and interstitial lung diseases. The spirometry market had been experiencing steady growth due to factors like the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, an aging population, and increased awareness of the importance of lung health. Key factors impacting the spirometry market include: Technological Advancements : Advancements in spirometry technology, such as the development of portable and wireless spirometers, have made the testing process more convenient for patients and healthcare providers.

: Advancements in spirometry technology, such as the development of portable and wireless spirometers, have made the testing process more convenient for patients and healthcare providers. Growing Respiratory Diseases : An increase in respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma, has driven the demand for spirometry testing. This trend is likely to continue due to factors like air pollution and smoking.

: An increase in respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma, has driven the demand for spirometry testing. This trend is likely to continue due to factors like air pollution and smoking. Government Initiatives : Many governments and healthcare organizations have been promoting the early diagnosis and management of respiratory diseases, which has positively influenced the spirometry market.

: Many governments and healthcare organizations have been promoting the early diagnosis and management of respiratory diseases, which has positively influenced the spirometry market. Market Competition : The spirometry market is competitive, with several players offering a variety of spirometry devices and related software. This competition has led to innovation and a broader range of product options.

: The spirometry market is competitive, with several players offering a variety of spirometry devices and related software. This competition has led to innovation and a broader range of product options. COVID-19 Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic, which primarily affects the respiratory system, has highlighted the importance of respiratory health, which could further boost the spirometry market. Major Players Smiths Medical Inc. (U.S.), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Carefusion Corporation (U.S.), NDD Medical Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Vitalograph (U.K.), Schiller AG (Switzerland), among others are some of the major players in the global spirometry market.

