Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes ghastly Halloween chicken feet pizza

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pizza Hut Taiwan has released a Halloween special that features rice noodle rolls and chicken feet, and is said to be the world's first pizza that tells ghost stories.

Following the launch of "Eyeball Pizza" last year, Pizza Hut Taiwan on Tuesday (Oct. 24) announced the limited-edition "Ghost Rice Noodle Roll and Phoenix Claw Pizza." It transforms Hong Kong-style barbecued pork rice noodle rolls and smoked chicken feet into Halloween elements.

The pizza portrays rice noodle rolls as little Halloween ghosts and pairs them with chicken feet, making them look like ghosts coming out of the ground and reaching with severed hands for candy.

The pizza is based on a thin crispy crust, topped with a Korean-style special spicy sauce and a secret seasoning that creates a multi-layered flavor. It is topped with sprinkles of mozzarella cheese, offering a fusion of international flavors.

In addition to its appearance, the pizza is purported to be the world's first "storytelling pizza." Customers can scan the QR code on the pizza box with their phone and upload a photo of the ghostly noodles on the event page.

This will provide them with access to listen to a podcaster named "Talking Story" sharing ghost stories, enhancing their sensory experience while enjoying the pizza.

From Oct. 24-30, the "Ghost Rice Noodle Roll and Chicken Claw Pizza" will be available to PK APP members for one-week early bird pre-order. The general public will be able to purchase the devilish dish across Taiwan starting Oct. 30.



(Pizza Hut Taiwan photo)



Personal Pan Pizza version. (Pizza Hut Taiwan photo)