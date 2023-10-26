Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes ghastly Halloween chicken feet pizza

Touted as world's first pizza that tells ghost stories

  4317
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/26 12:53
Pizza Hut special pizza for Halloween. (Pizza Hut Taiwan photo)

Pizza Hut special pizza for Halloween. (Pizza Hut Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pizza Hut Taiwan has released a Halloween special that features rice noodle rolls and chicken feet, and is said to be the world's first pizza that tells ghost stories.

Following the launch of "Eyeball Pizza" last year, Pizza Hut Taiwan on Tuesday (Oct. 24) announced the limited-edition "Ghost Rice Noodle Roll and Phoenix Claw Pizza." It transforms Hong Kong-style barbecued pork rice noodle rolls and smoked chicken feet into Halloween elements.

The pizza portrays rice noodle rolls as little Halloween ghosts and pairs them with chicken feet, making them look like ghosts coming out of the ground and reaching with severed hands for candy.

The pizza is based on a thin crispy crust, topped with a Korean-style special spicy sauce and a secret seasoning that creates a multi-layered flavor. It is topped with sprinkles of mozzarella cheese, offering a fusion of international flavors.

In addition to its appearance, the pizza is purported to be the world's first "storytelling pizza." Customers can scan the QR code on the pizza box with their phone and upload a photo of the ghostly noodles on the event page.

This will provide them with access to listen to a podcaster named "Talking Story" sharing ghost stories, enhancing their sensory experience while enjoying the pizza.

From Oct. 24-30, the "Ghost Rice Noodle Roll and Chicken Claw Pizza" will be available to PK APP members for one-week early bird pre-order. The general public will be able to purchase the devilish dish across Taiwan starting Oct. 30.

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes ghastly Halloween chicken feet pizza
(Pizza Hut Taiwan photo)

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes ghastly Halloween chicken feet pizza
Personal Pan Pizza version. (Pizza Hut Taiwan photo)
Halloween
Pizza Hut Taiwan
Halloween in Taiwan
pizza
chicken feet
rice noodle rolls

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Ghostly sighting of Taiwan actress Ruby Lin
Photo of the Day: Ghostly sighting of Taiwan actress Ruby Lin
2023/10/27 16:15
Top 10 Halloween haunts in Taiwan for 2023
Top 10 Halloween haunts in Taiwan for 2023
2023/10/26 18:38
Taiwan KFC launches spooky fried chicken for Halloween
Taiwan KFC launches spooky fried chicken for Halloween
2023/10/13 12:09
Halloween arrives at Taipei’s MRT Zhongshan Station
Halloween arrives at Taipei’s MRT Zhongshan Station
2023/10/06 11:25
Pizza Hut Taiwan offers new oyster vermicelli, intestine, cilantro pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan offers new oyster vermicelli, intestine, cilantro pizza
2023/05/22 15:39