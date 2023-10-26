eftPay Becomes the Official Electronic Payment Service Provider for the 10th Hong Kong Food Carnival

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 October 2023 - Electronic and mobile payments spring up in the era of new retail. eft Payments (Asia) Limited ("eftPay"), one of the leading e-Payment services providers in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that it becomes the official electronic payment service provider for the 10th Hong Kong Food Carnival organized by the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong ("CMA") to provide an efficient collection and payment experience for exhibitors and citizens.



eftPay provides merchants with more than 17 electronic payment methods, including the mainstream e-wallets, credit cards, and Octopus card, through the all-in-one POS terminal while also accesses to multiple overseas wallets to support a variety of Southeast Asian currencies. As the designated electronic payment service provider of Hong Kong Food Carnival, eftPay provides exhibitors and customers with a more convenient, efficient, and safe payment experience.



Mr. Andrew Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of eftPay (Asia) Limited, said, "We are honoured to be the official electronic payment service provider for the 10th Hong Kong Food Carnival. Since the starting of the era of new retail, electronic payment has developed rapidly and eftPay has actively provided a variety of related payment methods for local merchants and consumers for their needs. In the future, eftPay will develop and provide different technical support to create more cashless payment scenarios, and help Hong Kong move towards becoming a 'smart city'."



The 10th Hong Kong Food Carnival takes place at Kwai Chung Sports Ground from 28 October to 5 November. Divided into four thematic zones, the Carnival will host an impressive array of over 300 booths, offering a tempting range of delectable food and beverages, dried seafood, groceries, electrical appliances, kitchenware, and healthcare products. Also, lucky draw ill take place to offer prizes worth a total value of more than HKD$1.2 million and the participants can make electronic purchases totaling more than HKD$300 (with a maximum of two receipts) to receive a lucky draw entry, and two entries for purchases exceeding HKD$600 (with a maximum of three receipts)*.



Established in 2013, eftPay is one of the leading e-Payment services providers in Hong Kong, providing merchants with comprehensive e-Payment services, including account opening, point of sale system and integration of payment system, transaction processing and payment settlement services. Currently, eftPay serves at least 22,600 stores in Hong Kong, including well-known local jewelry chains, electrical appliances stores, makeup and beauty stores, clothing stores, food and beverage, theme parks, convenience stores and supermarkets. Website: http://www.eftpay.com.hk/

