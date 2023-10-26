'Gun-toting grandma' revealed to be south Taiwan vendor pointing BB pistol at monkeys

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo of an elderly woman pointing a pistol went viral, but police found that she was a breakfast shop owner using an unloaded BB gun to drive away monkeys.

On Tuesday (Oct. 24), the Facebook group Street Observation Academy (路上觀察學院) posted a photo of a woman with a bandana on her head appearing to fire a handgun on Zhengde Road, a residential area of Kaohsiung City's Gushan District, reported Mirror Media. Within three hours, the post had gained 10,000 likes and speculation among netizens began to run wild, with some calling the police.

One netizen recognized the woman as the proprietress of the Yongzhen Breakfast Restaurant. The Neiwei Police Station of the Kaohsiung City Police Department's Gushan Precinct launched an investigation.



BB gun used by breakfast shop owner. (Kaohsiung City Police Department Gushan Precinct photo)

After contacting the woman, the police station said that Formosan rock macaques from nearby Shoushan were trying to steal food from the eatery. Police told residents she used an unloaded BB gun to scare the monkeys, and that there was nothing to worry about.

The woman told SET News that the monkeys constantly assail her shop. She said that they have damaged the window to the bathroom and they take garbage from outside and bring it inside her shop.

She said that because the shop is near the foot of Shoushan, many macaques will smell the scent of her food and invade the premises. Every morning, she will grab her BB gun to intimidate the macaques into retreating

An investigation by the police found that the gun was not loaded with any BBs. In addition, they pointed out that macaques are not protected animals, and there was no suspicion of illegality on the part of the owner.

The police station urged tourists who visit Shoushan to take precautions such as avoiding exposing food, refraining from making noise with plastic bags, observing the surroundings for Formosan rock macaques before eating, avoiding direct eye contact with them, and maintaining a safe distance to protect both the ecosystem and their own safety.



Breakfast shop owner points BB gun at monkeys. (Facebook, Street Observation Academy photo)