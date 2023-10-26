Alexa
Japan calls for temporary suspension of fighting in Gaza

By REUTERS
2023/10/26 10:07
A view shows houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern...

Japan has called on Israel to temporarily suspend fighting to allow humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip, its foreign ministry said.

The request was made in a meeting between Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Israel's ambassador to Japan late on Wednesday to allow for humanitarian access to the enclave, according to a readout issued by the ministry on Thursday.

Russia and China on Wednesday vetoed a U.S. push for the United Nations Security Council to act on the Israel-Hamas conflict by calling for pauses in fighting which has claimed thousands of lives. A Russian-drafted text that called for a ceasefire also failed.

