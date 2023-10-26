China sends 9 military aircraft, 9 navy ships around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 25) and 6 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 26).

The defense ministry said that nine People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected. Four had crossed the median line or entered the north and southwest sectors of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), it said.

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included one CASC Rainbow CH-4 RECCE drone, one BZK-005 RECCE drone, one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet, and one Shaanxi Y-8 RECCE tactical reconnaissance plane.

The CH-4 and BZK-005 RECCE drones and the Su-30 fighter crossed the northeast end of the median line and entered the northern sector of the ADIZ. The Y-8 RECCE aircraft flew off the southwest edge of the median line and into the southwest ADIZ to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands.

The MND said it monitored the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of gray zone tactics in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ.

According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."



Flight paths of PLAAF aircraft in ADIZ from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. (MND image)