Taiwan ally Nauru's president ousted in vote of no confidence

Nauru parliament to vote for new president on Friday

  1552
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/26 09:40
Russ Kun and Tsai Ing-wen meet in Taiwan's presidential office in early Oct. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-allied Pacific island state Nauru removed President Russ Kun on Wednesday (Oct. 25) in a vote of no confidence.

Kun, who visited Taiwan earlier this month, was removed by a majority vote in Nauru’s parliament, according to the country’s Facebook page and the Pacific News Service. The country’s parliament met on Thursday morning and nominated two presidential candidates, but a vote resulted in a tie.

Rennier Gadabu from the Constituency of Aiwo and David Adeang from the Constituency of Ubenide tied with nine votes each, and parliamentary recess was called. Nauru’s parliament will reconvene on Friday.

Russ Kun has served as Nauru’s president since being elected in 2022 and as a parliamentarian since 2013.

Nauru is one of Taiwan’s 13 remaining formal diplomatic allies and one of four in the Pacific. The island state has a population of just under 11,000 and a land area of 21 square kilometers, a little smaller than New Taipei’s Banqiao District.

Nauru's parliamentary debating chamber. (Wikimedia Commons, Alastair1978 photo)

