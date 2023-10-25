Italian entrepreneur bases company in Taiwan for talent and experience

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Italian founder of a gaming advertisement platform Stefano Roncari said he chose Taiwan for his company's headquarters because of a chance encounter — but has since found the country can provide the talent and experience his company needs.

Roncari is the CEO and co-founder of Bubbleye, a mobile marketing company that uses AI to automate the process of finding new users for its customers. Speaking to the Startup Island Taiwan Podcast, Roncari said that he previously lived in Beijing, and planned to base the company there

However, he said while visiting San Franciso he found an investment fund that planned to start an accelerator program in Taiwan. “That was a fortunate occasion,” Roncari said.

He said that after joining and completing the two-month program, the company found its first investor during a demo day, and decided that Taiwan was “a great place to be.”

“We were able to hire two or three really good engineers in Taiwan during those two months, English speaking, with a very high sense of responsibility, self-managed, proactive, experienced, and good learners.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is it.’ I mean, why go somewhere else?”



Roncari said he continued to discover the benefits of operating in Taiwan, including good government support. “At the country and city level, Taiwan and Taipei is really trying to help the development of the startup ecosystem with funds, brands, et cetera,” he said.

Over time increased demand has meant talent has become harder to acquire, but can still be found in Taiwan, Roncari said. He said that Taiwan’s open nature has made it a “really comfortable place to do business,” and the firms Bubbleye has worked with have been supportive.

Bubbleye would like to increase its Taiwanese client base, Roncari said. He said the company has been focusing on a specific kind of advertising traffic that is not as common in Taiwan, but is also expanding to different modes that he hopes will increase its Taiwanese customer base.