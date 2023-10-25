Taiwan cinema great Hou Hsiao-hsien to retire after Alzheimer's diagnosis

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Leading figure in Taiwanese cinema Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢) will retire from filmmaking after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

CNA reported a statement released by Hou’s son on Wednesday (Oct. 25) that said his father’s passion for movies remained the same, despite the diagnosis. The statement said that a film Hou is working on will not be completed, but noted the local and international recognition his previous works had received.

The statement thanked “comrades and fans,” and expressed a belief that Hou’s “attitude and spirit towards movies will be preserved.” Entertainment news outlet Indiewire first reported the news on Tuesday and said the diagnosis and retirement had been confirmed by a close friend.

Hou is perhaps best known for the historical drama “A City of Sadness,” which has ranked on multiple lists of best films ever made. Released in 1989, the film received the Venice Film festival’s highest award, becoming the first Taiwanese (and Chinese-language) film to do so.

Hou directed 18 feature films and three short films, and produced, wrote, and acted throughout his career.