ARTE M Hong Kong Celebrates First Anniversary with 4 New Exhibits

“Ephemeral Moment, Eternal Nature” Photo and Short Film Contest in Which First Prize Winners Will Win Round-trip Flight to Seoul and ARTE Museum Valley Gangneung Tickets

Two Hong Kong-Seoul round-trip flight tickets and two tickets to ARTE Museum Valley Gangneung (worth over HK$10,000)

ARTE M fragrance (worth over HK$1,000)

ARTE M souvenirs (worth over HK$500)

STARRY BEACH As soon as you step into the exhibition space, the sound of splashing water and the faint smell of the sea intrigue your senses.



You find yourself transported to the STARRY BEACH as waves undulate in front of your eyes. Under the shiny stars, the sea glimmers gently in the dark. Take a romantic stroll, and if the waves inspire you, play an ode to mother nature on the piano. UNDERWATER As you leave the STARRY BEACH, playful tunes will lead you into the UNDERWATER world. Schools of fish swim nonchalantly by when giant egrets suddenly appear. One moment the social birds are motionless, and the next they start strolling, sometimes poking their heads into the water to explore the undersea world with you. PINK LAGOON In the flicker of an eye the egrets have disappeared, replaced by another long-legged bird – the flamingos. The sunset has painted the sea a radiant pink. Under the exotic trees, the flamingos walk around elegantly, as if giving you a ballet performance. Curiosity prompts them to move closer until shyness makes them step back. Or perhaps they want to invite you for a game of hide-and-seek? FLOWER 'COSMO' The sea soon fades away and garden cosmos bloom with vigor. The wind blows, sending petals flying and floral fragrance into your nose while a soothing melody plays. Sit on the ground carpeted by fallen petals, relax your mind and body, and let the harmony and beauty of nature engulf you. The universe pulses in rhythm and life begins anew.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 October 2023 - It was a year ago in October 2022 when ARTE M HONG KONG – part of the "ARTE MUSEUM" global exhibition brand launched by acclaimed Korean design company d'strict – opened its doors to the public in Hong Kong. Since then, the immersive media art exhibition space has provided art lovers with a one-of-a-kind art-tech experience in a world of compelling visuals, complemented by sounds and scents.To celebrate its first anniversary, ARTE M HONG KONG will not only present a new series of exhibits starting from today, but also organize the "Ephemeral Moment, Eternal Nature" photo and short film contest, the first prize winners of which will win two Hong Kong-Seoul round-trip flight tickets and two tickets to ARTE Museum Valley Gangneung.Inspired by the theme "ETERNAL NATURE", ARTE MUSEUM reinterprets elements and spaces in nature through immersive media art. As a continuation of the theme, four new media art exhibits are being introduced at ARTE M HONG KONG to offer visitors a novel experience: STARRY BEACH, a spectacle of splashing waves on a dark ocean night that resemble stars in the night sky; UNDERWATER, a fantastic journey under the sea with giant egrets as company; PINK LAGOON, a pink-hued space that represents the dreamy color of the sea at sunset in our imagination; and FLOWER COSMOS, which embodies nature in its orderly, ever-renewing state. Each exhibit has been thoughtfully designed to integrate into the unique space of ARTE M HONG KONG to offer the strongest possible visual impact. Aided by sounds and fragrances, the moving images are meant to create a new reality.Riding on its one-year anniversary, ARTE M HONG KONG is also rolling out a variety of programs to engage the public, including a mask making workshop during Halloween, open to the public for free. The highlight will be the "Ephemeral Moment, Eternal Nature" photo and short film contest, which features two categories, namely photo and short film. To take part, interested parties simply need to share their original works of photography or short videos of the new media art exhibits at ARTE M HONG KONG on their own social media accounts between now and 18 December 2023. Prizes include:First prize (one winner for each category)First runner-up (two winners for each category)Second runner-up (four winners for each category)For more information, please refer to the social media pages of ARTE M HONG KONG:Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ARTEM.HONGKONG Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/artem_hongkong/ Sean Lee, CEO of d'strict, said: "We are grateful to the visitors who have visited ARTE M over the past year, traveling to and from Hong Kong, after inaugurating ARTE M on October 7th last year." said Sean Lee, CEO of d'strict, producer of ARTE M. He also said " ARTE M, through a multitude of new artworks, anticipates becoming a space that brings joy and tranquility to even more visitors in Hong Kong, the central hub of culture, arts, and tourism, through its renewal."Hashtag: #ARTEMHK #FREEAIRTICKET #ARTEMPHOTO #ARTEMVIDEO

ARTE M HONG KONG

ARTE M is a special exhibition space showcasing selected highlights from the d'strict's ARTE MUSEUM, an immersive media art exhibition space. Here at K11 HACC, you can experience the best of ARTE MUSEUM, which reinterprets the subject and space of nature as media art under the theme of ETERNAL NATURE, in the heart of Hong Kong. Breathtaking visuals, sensuous sounds, and elegant fragrances harmonize to create a spectacularly immersive experience.



