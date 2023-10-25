2 construction workers buried alive by soil collapse in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A soil collapse at a construction site in Kaohsiung Science Park on Wednesday (Oct. 25) buried two workers, one of whom is in critical condition.

The deceased individual was a man in his 50s. Another worker, a 64-year-old man, sustained minor injuries to his legs and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, reported CNA.

According to Kaohsiung City Fire Department, an industrial safety accident occurred at 2:18 p.m. on Houxiang Road in Kaohsiung City's Lujhu District. The fire department dispatched seven vehicles and 15 personnel to the scene.

The worker in his 50s was buried under the soil. The other worker was found to be conscious, but his lower limbs were trapped in the debris.

A Southern Taiwan Science Park representative told the news agency the site was undergoing drainage pipe work and the preliminary assessment is that workers had failed to build a retaining wall during the project. An investigation is ongoing.