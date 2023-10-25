Art Taipei attracts 70,000 visitors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei International Art Fair, known as Art Taipei, concluded on Monday (Oct. 23) at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1, attracting over 70,000 visitors.

Art Taipei 2023 attracted a record number of gallery participants. A new group of collectors under the age of 18 made their debut at the fair, but did not stimulate the sales of urban art, according to Chairman Chang I-chun (張逸羣).

The fair featured 145 galleries, both domestic and international, including several Southeast Asian galleries. It also offered art at a broader price range, making it accessible to a wider range of collectors.

Some of the highlights of this year's fair included works by renowned contemporary Taiwanese artists such as Liu Guo-song (劉國松), Huo Gang (霍剛), and Wang Shu-ling (王淑鈴). Also popular were the vibrant and soothing paintings by South Korean artist IURUM, Katharina Arndt, and other international artists.

Ruprecht von Kaufmann's 4-meter-wide painting sells on the first day. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

One of the most successful galleries at the fair was Bluerider ART, which recently opened a new location in Europe. On the first day of the VIP opening, all the art by German artist Ruprecht von Kaufmann, Chinese artist Cao Jigang, Thierry Feuz, and more sold out.

In four days, the gallery sold 80% of the works for a total price of NT$15 million (US$463,148).

Lee & Bae, a South Korean gallery that has participated at Art Taipei five times, presented 13 works by Sangmin Lee at the fair, with prices ranging from NT$500,000 to NT$1 million.



South Korean gallery Lee & Bae presents white porcelain works by Sangmin Lee. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Chang expressed satisfaction with the overall outcome of the fair in a phone interview. He said he appreciated the Cultural Ministry's support and called the fair a warm and friendly event.

One of the things that sets Art Taipei apart from other art fairs is its focus on building relationships with the government. This is evident in the fair's lengthy opening ceremony, which includes speeches by government officials and other dignitaries.

Art Taipei also offers VIP amenities such as dinners and parties. This year, the fair offered a four-day, three-night itinerary for Indonesian collectors.