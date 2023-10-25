Nazi flags waved outside Taipei European School draw condemnation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two individuals waving Nazi swastika flags outside Taipei European School have drawn condemnation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and diplomats based in Taiwan.

Since the start of school in September, they have been seen standing outside the school for what is reportedly a protest by members of the German Old Mark Association.

Huang Shui-yuan (黃水願), chief of the Shilin Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department, was cited by Liberty Times as saying in late September the two men often appeared outside the school waving Nazi flags. He added the court determined their behavior is considered freedom of expression, and police can only try to persuade them to stop displaying the flags.

MOFA received a report from the Head of the European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan, Filip Grzegorzewski, who raised concerns about the "inappropriate behavior" of the protestors, reported Rti. MOFA condemned the actions of a "very small number of citizens" who it said ignored the negative connotations of the flags.

These actions have a detrimental impact on Taiwan's image, said the ministry. The ministry said that Taiwan is a free and democratic country, and freedom of speech is protected by the constitution. However, it called on citizens to "respect the feelings" of other nations and people.

It pointed out the Nazi flag represents racism and genocide, and is a "very painful memory in European history."

MOFA said the government has been committed to promoting transitional justice, and showing empathy for different cultures, religions, and ethnic groups. The ministry said this will help deepen cooperation with like-minded countries.

Maya Yaron, representative of the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, and Jorg Polster, Director General of the German Institute Taipei on Wednesday (Oct. 25) published a bilingual editorial condemning the protest.

They described the display of Nazi symbols in Taiwan's capital as "deeply troubling and offensive, not only because of the atrocities associated with this symbol to Jews and many other communities deemed undesirable by the Nazis but also because it dangerously normalizes and integrates a symbol of hate into an accepted reality."

They lauded MOFA for condemning the inappropriate use of the symbol. They also said the propagation of hate speech should never be a "shield" or used as "justification under the banner of free expression."

Members of the Old German Mark Association are demanding the German government honors bonds that were issued to Japan as reparations for World War I, per Liberty Times. When Taiwan was a colony of Japan (1895-1945) some Taiwanese purchased these bonds, but the Japanese government did not redeem them as promised. Members of the group claim to be their descendants and demand the German government honors the bonds.

However, in 2010, the German government said that it had paid off all of its war debts and would not be making further payments. The Japanese government also stated it would not assume the debts of the Japanese colonial government — leaving the bonds with only commemorative value.