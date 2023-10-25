India seeks to expand trade, investment ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rajesh Kumar Singh, India’s Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said he was confident trade and investment ties would expand between India and Taiwan on Wednesday (Oct. 25).

Speaking at a luncheon, Singh said, “I see no reason why Taiwanese companies should have any problems doing business in India.” By coming to India, Taiwanese companies will have the advantage of gaining access to the huge domestic market as well as its export markets, he said.

He said there is “no contradiction” in his push for more Taiwanese investment, adding that ‘Make in India’ also means to make for the world.

The department secretary told Taiwan News there is already a growing number of Taiwan companies investing in India. “India has rolled out a very ambitious plan for widening and diversifying its manufacturing base,” he said.

Singh mentioned India’s Production Linked Incentives Scheme, which was launched in 2020, and spans 14 key sectors, to invigorate the nation’s manufacturing and create more jobs. Taiwanese companies like Foxconn and Wistron have taken advantage of this scheme, he said.

India provides investment incentives for semiconductor production, such as an offer of US$10 billion (NT$323.69 billion) for chipmaking in India, Singh said. This includes subsidies of 250% by the Indian federal government on setting up chip manufacturing units in the country, he said.

Additionally, there are incentives given by provincial governments, he added.

Singh said he hopes to “widen commercial engagement to other sectors of the economy including areas like leather and footwear and food processing where Taiwan has significant advantages.”

Invest India, the national agency for investment promotion, has a special desk for Taiwanese investors called Taiwan Plus, he said, which is in contact with Taiwan’s representative office in New Delhi. This ensures Taiwanese businesses wishing to invest in India get a “smooth landing platform and facilitation for expanding their business interests in India.”

In terms of a bilateral trade agreement, Singh said India has “not been conservative” with its mechanisms for Taiwan. Bilateral trade is increasing but it is still less than US$10 billion, he said, adding that once it reaches a certain margin, then there will be talks of more trade mechanisms.

India-Taipei Association (ITA) Director General Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav said, “There’s a natural momentum” in India-Taiwan relations. Trade and investment are increasing, as are people-to-people ties, Yadav said. Eventually, with such momentum, new developments “are bound to happen."

“Overall, there is more connectivity, more migration and mobility, and more talent flow between the two countries,” the director said.

Singh is leading a delegation of more than 50 Indian business and government representatives on a four-day visit to Taiwan. He is scheduled to participate in multiple bilateral conferences and attend the Taitronics International Electronics Show, according to ITA.

He is also slated to meet with businesses and industry associations, as well as high-level Taiwanese officials.

His trip comes before the signing of an agreement on migration and mobility between Taiwan and India. The MOU aims to help Taiwan address a shortage of workers in the manufacturing, construction, fishery, agriculture, and other sectors, per the Hindustan Times.



Taiwan is looking to hire more Indian workers, particularly from India’s northeastern states, according to people familiar with the matter.