Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines to recruit 60 Japanese cabin crew members

Recruits to start training in Taiwan from April next year

  1228
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/25 15:15
Starlux plans to add about 60 Japanese cabin crew members. (Facebook, Starlux photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starlux Airlines plans to look for 60 new employees in Japan to work on flights between Tokyo, Osaka, and Taiwan, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 25).

The airline said that since it was expanding its flights on Japan, it needed more cabin crew members from that country. No previous experience was necessary, but certificates of higher education and English language ability were required, per CNA.

Registration is open until Nov. 15, to be followed by an English-language interview by video conference. The next phase will include in-person interviews and physical tests, with another round of meetings in Tokyo from Dec. 9-11.

About 60 successful candidates will be invited to Taiwan to start four months of training in Taoyuan City next April, Starlux said. Their job will be to serve passengers on flights linking Taoyuan International Airport with Tokyo and Osaka.

Starlux launched in early 2020, and has since expanded to include eight destinations in Japan, 12 in Southeast Asia, and two in the United States.
