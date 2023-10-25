Taiwan High Speed Rail rolls out discount for reusable cup use

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Passengers who purchase hot drinks on Taiwan’s High Speed Rail (THSR) services will receive a NT$5 (15 US cents) discount starting November in an effort to promote sustainable travel.

The cash discount will be offered to passengers with reusable cups purchasing tea or coffee on high-speed services, THSR said Wednesday (Oct. 25). An additional 5% discount will be offered to passengers who have a high-speed rail membership.

Passengers must bring “heat resistant” reusable cups to qualify for the discount. THSR also said the discount will not be given to passengers who bring reused disposable cups and bottles.

THSR said it has also rolled out bamboo tableware, removed rubber bands from food packaging, stopped offering straws, and reduced the amount of plastic in its water bottles. Passengers are also encouraged to use the TEXpress app (T-EX行動購票) to book tickets to reduce paper consumption.

Also, the TEXpress app was updated on Wednesday, and version 6.70 or newer will now display information about carbon emissions for passengers' itineraries.

“We hope to promote the practices of ‘bringing your own, reuse, and using less,’ to reduce waste made by disposable cups at the source, and improve our environmentally friendly travel space,” THSR said.