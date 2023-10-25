Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils 3-seat EV concept car in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group has unveiled a three-seat electric vehicle (EV) concept in Japan designed to use Gogoro batteries, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 25).

The car, labeled Project X, was developed by the MIH Consortium, an open-ended alliance launched by Foxconn to promote collaboration in the development of EVs. MIH CEO Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰) presented the vehicle on the media day ahead of the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on Wednesday, per CNA.

Gogoro was a partner in the project, as users of the Project X EV could swap its batteries using the Taiwanese e-scooter company pioneer. The car was also equipped with self-driving capabilities, allowing its use as a taxi or delivery vehicle.

MIH said it was also developing Project Y, an electric truck for the logistics sector. Software related to energy and fleet management was also included, the company said.

While Foxconn gained fame as the world’s largest electronics contract maker, especially for Apple products, the group recently turned its attention to EV development. It has signed cooperation agreements with companies ranging from the Yulon Group in Taiwan and Fisker in the United States, to state-run oil group PTT in Thailand.