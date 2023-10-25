Consumer Identity Access Management Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2032

The Global Consumer Identity Access Management Market report, published by Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, exploring both historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable resource for businesses seeking to devise effective strategies for the upcoming years, offering insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the previous year.

The research study places a significant emphasis on conducting a supply-demand analysis, a critical parameter in the industry. The study employs 2022 as the base year, considering market data from 2017 to 2022 as historical data. By leveraging this historical data and identifying relevant trends, the study projects future aspects of the market. The precise and analytical utilization of this historical data is of immense significance in calculating the forecasted value of the market.

In 2021, the Global Consumer Identity Access Management Market was valued at USD 9.5 billion and is estimated to reach USD 21.3 billion by 2030, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Key drivers contributing to the high growth rate of the consumer IAM market include an increase in security breaches and cyber-attacks, the demand for delivering a seamless customer experience, concerns related to identity theft and fraud, and a growing awareness of regulatory compliance and access management tools.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Microsoft Salesforce SAP Broadcom Okta Akamai Technologies Ping Identity ForgeRock Loginradius Manageengine Widasconcept Acuant Omada Iwelcome Globalsign Ubisecure AWS Simeio Solutions

The primary objective of this study is to define market sizes for different segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the next eight years. The report is designed to encompass both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges that will shape the future growth of the market. It also incorporates available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Component Type:

Solutions

Services

By Solutions Type:

Identity Governance

Identity Verification and Authentication

Access Management and Authorization

Behavior Analytics

By Service Type:

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Middle Enterprises

By Verticals:

BFSI

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Public Sector

Automotive

Education

IT

Transportation and Logistics

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Furthermore, the years considered for this study are as follows:

Historical years: 2017, 2019

Base year: 2021

Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

The target audience for the Global Consumer Identity Access Management Market in this market study includes:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Methodology

Market Overview

Market Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Key Players

Regional Analysis

Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region

Product/Service Analysis

Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service

End-User Analysis

End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User

Industry Structure

Key Findings and Recommendations

Conclusion

