Digital Marketing Success: OOm Takes Home Award for ‘Excellence in Search Marketing’ at Marketing Excellence Awards 2023

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 October 2023 - OOm, a leading digital marketing agency in Singapore, proudly announces its recent triumph at Marketing-Interactive’s Marketing Excellence Awards 2023. The agency was awarded the Bronze award for 'Excellence in Search Marketing' in recognition of their campaign, 'From Clicks to Conversions: Harvey Norman’s Digital Sales Transformation.'





The Prestigious Marketing Excellence Awards 2023



The annual Marketing Excellence Awards is a distinguished event designed to honour and acknowledge exceptional achievements within Singapore's vibrant marketing industry. With 42 enterable categories, the awards encompass a diverse range of marketing disciplines, ensuring that all remarkable efforts find their well-deserved recognition. The judging process is managed by an independent panel of industry leaders and seasoned marketing professionals.



The 2023 edition witnessed an outstanding display of talent and innovation, and OOm is pleased to have been a part of it. This recognition not only showcases the digital marketing agency’s commitment to excellence but also underscores its profound impact on the marketing landscape.



Celebrating Excellence With OOm's 'From Clicks to Conversions: Harvey Norman’s Digital Sales Transformation' Campaign



OOm's 'From Clicks to Conversions: Harvey Norman’s Digital Sales Transformation' campaign was a testament to their expertise and dedication to delivering optimum results for their clients. Crafted to boost digital sales for Harvey Norman (Pertama Merchandising Pte Ltd), the agency's strategy blended innovative solutions with data-driven techniques to transform clicks into conversions.



The comprehensive strategy encompassed Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Programmatic Marketing, Performance Max campaigns, and Google Display ads, carefully tailored to every stage of the marketing funnel.



The impressive results of this campaign were evident in the notable growth experienced by Harvey Norman (Pertama Merchandising Pte Ltd). There was a substantial increase in website traffic, accompanied by a boost in online sales, and a rise in store visits. This well-executed campaign helped OOm secure the esteemed Bronze medal for 'Excellence in Search Marketing' at the Marketing Excellence Awards 2023.



OOm Pledges to Continue Setting Industry Standards



Ian Cheow, CEO of OOm, expressed his delight at the recognition: “We are honoured to receive the Bronze award for 'Excellence in Search Marketing' at the Marketing Excellence Awards 2023. Our agency is committed to delivering top-notch digital marketing solutions that drive real business results, and will continue to do so. We extend our gratitude to our dedicated team, our client Harvey Norman (Pertama Merchandising Pte Ltd), and the judges of the awards.”



“We are thrilled to add the Bronze award for 'Excellence in Search Marketing' to our achievements. Our team is not only pleased but also inspired by this accolade. We are determined to build upon this success, constantly innovating and staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving digital landscape. We sincerely thank our clients for their continued support and trust,” shared Wyvan Xu, COO and Co-Founder of OOm.



About OOm

Since its establishment in 2006, OOm has emerged as a force in the realms of e-commerce and digital marketing, earning the position as one of the industry's leading enterprises.



OOm also attained the distinguished status of a 2023 Premier Google Partner. This recognition places OOm in the league of the top 3% of Google's esteemed partners in Singapore. The agency is a Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) pre-approved vendor for digital marketing and e-commerce development solutions. SMEs that are looking to thrive in the digital age can leverage these solutions to achieve enhanced visibility and conversions.



At its core, OOm is a full-fledged digital agency that specialises in crafting bespoke campaigns for clients through services such as Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Management (SMM), Content Creation, and Web Design & Development, and more.