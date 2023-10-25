Hot weather continues across Taiwan this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Agency (CWA) is expecting high temperatures in eastern Taiwan to reach 28 and 29 C, while central and southern areas will see highs between 31 and 32 C, per UDN.

Along with high temperatures, the air quality forecast is expected to be poor, with northeasterly winds bringing foreign pollutants to Taiwan. Furthermore, southern areas located downwind will see an accumulation of air pollutants, with ozone concentrations rising.

Thus, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung are all expected to encounter an air pollution "orange alert." According to the Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network, an "orange alert" indicates unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups such as the elderly and those in poor health.

The CWA says partly cloudy weather will be experienced across much of Taiwan on Thursday, with moisture increasing in northern areas and scattered showers expected on the northeast coast and Keelung. Southern and central mountainous areas may also experience showers in the afternoon.

Northeasterly monsoon winds will strengthen beginning on Friday (Oct. 27). Clouds bringing rain will gradually move eastward, with the northern and eastern parts of Taiwan experiencing sporadic rains over the weekend.

By Tuesday (Oct. 31), northeasterly monsoon winds will weaken, leading to a decrease in moisture with less rain in Taipei and eastern Taiwan. Other areas will experience partly cloudy to sunny weather.