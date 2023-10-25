Fire ravages row of shops in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out in a store in Chiayi City, setting off flammable materials and quickly spread to neighboring shops at 11:18 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 24).

The Chiayi City Fire Department reported the fire had caused thick smoke and flames to pour out of a store near the intersection of Youai Road and Xingya Road. It immediately dispatched multiple fire brigades to the scene, per CTS.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story storefront on fire. The blaze was fierce due to flammable materials in storage, and the fire spread quickly to a nearby convenience store, pharmacy, chain coffee shop, and other stores.



Fire finally comes under control early Wednesday morning. (Chiayi City Fire Department photo)

Firefighters had difficulty battling the blaze, which was not controlled until 1:36 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 25). After the fire came under control, firefighters entered and searched for trapped or injured individuals.

The fire department said that when the fire broke out, most of the stores were closed, and only a few were open for business. The few businesses with customers during the time of the fire all managed to quickly flee.