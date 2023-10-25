Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Fire ravages row of shops in southern Taiwan

Late night fire sweeps through Chiayi business district, burns 10 shops

  1229
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/25 10:01
Fire sweeps through business district. (Chiayi City Fire Department photo)

Fire sweeps through business district. (Chiayi City Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out in a store in Chiayi City, setting off flammable materials and quickly spread to neighboring shops at 11:18 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 24).

The Chiayi City Fire Department reported the fire had caused thick smoke and flames to pour out of a store near the intersection of Youai Road and Xingya Road. It immediately dispatched multiple fire brigades to the scene, per CTS.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story storefront on fire. The blaze was fierce due to flammable materials in storage, and the fire spread quickly to a nearby convenience store, pharmacy, chain coffee shop, and other stores.

Fire ravages row of shops in southern Taiwan
Fire finally comes under control early Wednesday morning. (Chiayi City Fire Department photo)

Firefighters had difficulty battling the blaze, which was not controlled until 1:36 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 25). After the fire came under control, firefighters entered and searched for trapped or injured individuals.

The fire department said that when the fire broke out, most of the stores were closed, and only a few were open for business. The few businesses with customers during the time of the fire all managed to quickly flee.
Chiayi City Fire Department
fire
business district
flammable materials

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Changching military exercise underway
Taiwan’s Changching military exercise underway
2023/10/25 10:16
What to do when an earthquake strikes in Taiwan
What to do when an earthquake strikes in Taiwan
2023/10/24 17:18
7 injured in hornet attack in northern Taiwan
7 injured in hornet attack in northern Taiwan
2023/10/22 16:29
Kaohsiung woman mistakenly torches 6 vehicles while cleaning
Kaohsiung woman mistakenly torches 6 vehicles while cleaning
2023/10/18 15:03
45 firefighters respond to northern Taiwan paper factory blaze
45 firefighters respond to northern Taiwan paper factory blaze
2023/10/17 11:08