France-Laos Economic Forum: Exploring New Business Horizons

VIENTIANE, LAOS - Media OutReach - 25 October 2023 - We are delighted to announce the upcoming France-Laos Economic Forum scheduled in Vientiane and Savannakhet, Laos.



In support of the economic growth and development across Laos, this pivotal event, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between France and Laos. This event is co-organised by the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI), and the Committee of French Foreign Trade Advisors in Laos. The forum aims to strengthen and showcase the plethora of business opportunities awaiting ambitious companies in Laos.



Date: November 8, 9, and 10, 2023



Venue: November 8-9 at Lao Plaza Hotel, Vientiane and November 10 at SEZ Savan Park, Savannakhet



Join us for three days of in-depth networking, enlightening discussions, and captivating discoveries. Prominent experts will offer insights into the burgeoning Laotian market, highlighting high-growth sectors and areas of opportunity.



Reasons to Attend:





Discover Business Avenues: Explore the dynamic emerging business opportunities in Laos. Network with Key Players: Engage with industry leaders, governmental representatives, and potential collaborators. Gain Market Insights: Understand the nuances of the Laotian business environment and maximise your success.

The event will see the participation of high-calibre delegates, influential speakers, and forward-thinking companies, all geared towards tapping into the mutual benefits between France and Laos.Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to be a part of the dialogue that shapes the future of Franco-Lao economic partnerships.For additional details or inquiries, kindly contact us at: contact@forumfrancelaos.org.

About Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI):

Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry established in 1989 is an independent body which represents the business community in Lao PDR. It is the nexus between state and private enterprises and represents employers, groups and joint ventures across all agencies that have been established under the laws of Lao PDR. It currently has more than 4000 members represented through Chambers of Commerce in 18 provinces and business associations and groups. That makes LNCCI the largest and most representative business community in Lao PDR



About French Foreign Trade Advisors in Laos (CCE Laos):



The committee comprises eight members, all of whom are business leaders or executives with extensive international exposure and a deep understanding of the Lao market. The committee's mission spans advising public authorities, supporting French companies in their international endeavours, educating on international trade, and promoting France's economic attractiveness.



