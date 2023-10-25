China sends 19 military aircraft, 6 navy ships around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 19 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 24) and 6 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 25).

The defense ministry said that 19 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected. Six had crossed the median line or entered the north, southeast, and southwest sectors of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), it said.

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft (Y-8 ASW), one TB-001 reconnaissance and strike unmanned combat aerial vehicle (TB-001 UCAV RECCE), one Shaanxi Y-8 RECCE plane, one Xian H-6 bomber, one Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C), and one Harbin Z-9 ASW aircraft.

The Y-8 ASW flew in the northern sector of the ADIZ just inside the northeast tip of the median line. The TB-001 drone crossed the northeast end of the median line and flew into the northern area of the ADIZ.

The Y-9 RECCE plane, H-6 bomber, and KJ-500 AEW&C aircraft all flew in parallel flight paths off the southwest edge of the median line and into the southwest ADIZ to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands.

The MND said it monitored the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of gray zone tactics in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ.

According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."



Flight paths of PLAAF aircraft between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday (MND image)