Ukraine updates: Germany urges funding for path to EU

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told business leaders in Berlin he wanted to guarantee European Union support for Ukraine for coming years.

The German leader was speaking at the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum that Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also attended.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a security conference in Prague that the "illusion" of Russia's domination of Crimea had been shattered.

"The Russian [Black Sea] fleet is no longer able to operate in the western part of the Black Sea and is gradually fleeing from Crimea," Zelenskyy said.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, October 24:

Scholz proposes 'Ukraine facility' to ensure funding for path to EU accession

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to solidify EU support for Ukraine by the end of the year to aid its path toward EU membership.

Speaking at the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin the chancellor said he wants to set up a "Ukraine facility."

It would bundle grants, loans, and private and public investment alongside the grants Ukraine already had access to as a candidate for EU accession.

"Anyone who invests in Ukraine now is investing in a future EU member state that will be part of our legal order and our internal market," Scholz said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is also attending the forum, said Ukraine's gross domestic product could grow over 4% in 2023 and reach 5% next year.

Ukraine's economy shrank by about one-third last year due to the war with Russia.

Ukraine reaffirms aim to take back Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a "complete de-occupation" of his country, including Crimea.

He made the remarks in a video address to lawmakers from around the world gathered in the Czech capital, Prague, for the Crimea Platform.

"As of now, we have not yet achieved full fire control over Crimea and the adjacent waters. But we will. It's a matter of time," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy launched the Crimea Platform before Russia invaded Ukraine last year as part of a diplomatic initiative to secure the return of control over the peninsula to Kyiv.

Russia annexed Crimea on March 18, 2014, following a referendum not recognized by the international community.

Overnight drone strikes intercepted by both sides

Ukraine and Russia said they had thwarted attempted drone strikes overnight.

"The occupiers attacked with six 'Shahed'-type offensive [unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)] from the south (Chauda, Crimea)," Ukraine's air force said on social media.

"All six attack drones were shot down by air defense forces and means — fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups," it added.

Russia's Defense Ministry said "three unmanned Ukrainian surface boats were detected in the northern part of the Black Sea."

"The area where the uncrewed surface vehicles were detected was hit by anti-sabotage missile and bomb systems," it added.

lo,ab (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)