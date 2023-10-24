Saudia Extends Partnership as Newcastle United's Official Airline Partner

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2023 - Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announces a multi-year partnership extension with Newcastle United Football Club (NUFC), becoming its Official Airline Partner. This milestone agreement marks a significant step and will see the Kingdom's premier airline connecting with Newcastle United's global fanbase and bringing them fascinating experiences.





The long-term partnership follows Saudia's role during the 2022/23 season when the airline first flew the Eddie Howe's team from Newcastle to Riyadh for warm-weather training and a friendly match against the Saudi Arabian Al-Hilal Football Club.



Building on this successful collaboration was key as Saudia aims to connect with Newcastle United fans both in the UK and around the world. In a series of engaging activities and digital activations, fans will have the chance to enjoy hospitality experiences and match tickets, exciting prizes, a chance to win signed merchandise as well as opportunities to discover and explore Saudi Arabia.



Alongside, many football fans around the world will be able to experience Saudia's world-class service, inflight products and entertainment, through a growing network of more than 100 destinations.



Saudia's Group Chief Marketing Officer, Khaled Tash said "At Saudia we have always strived to create meaningful connections that transcend boundaries, and our partnership with Newcastle United aligns with this vision. We recognised in Newcastle United a club with a rich history, strong values and a passionate fanbase that resonates with our own principles. The opportunity to connect with Newcastle United's fanbase is a source of great excitement.



"The prospect of forging a bond with millions of fans and bringing them closer to our brand and values and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is truly exciting. With our expanding route network and premier product we are keen to reach new audiences showcasing Saudi Arabia to the UK population but also growing awareness of the multiple leisure and business travel destinations Saudia provides through its hyper-connected global network."



Newcastle United's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: "This is a natural step in our growing relationship with Saudia and follows our hugely successful partnership in 2022. We were incredibly impressed with Saudia, both on board our flights to and from the Middle East, and in what we experienced as our teams activated our partnership during the 2022/23 Season. Saudia's partnership activations were extremely well received by our growing local and global fanbase, with incredible digital results being achieved by both parties."



"Our ambition is to grow Newcastle United globally and to become the most popular Premier League club in Saudi Arabia and other territories around the world. Saudia will open up new markets for Newcastle United as we strengthen our connection with fans across the globe. We are very excited about the journey ahead. We relish the challenge and opportunity to support Saudia as it looks to expand its route network, and reach new audiences, through the huge global awareness Newcastle United can provide."



Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, connects guests to more than 100 destinations around the world to Saudi Arabia via its state-of-the-art hub at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and other key terminals around Saudi Arabia.



