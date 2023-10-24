5 Taiwanese charged with spying for China in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese businessperson and his wife suspected of spying on Taiwan and Tibetan independence figures were charged by Taiwan prosecutors on Wednesday (Oct. 24), along with three others.

Fang Hsiang (方翔) and his wife Jan Chu (冉菊) are suspected of working with China’s national security organization to gather intelligence in Taiwan, per CNA. The pair reportedly targeted Taiwan independence activists, a gang member, and a staff member of the culture ministry’s Mongolian and Tibetan Cultural Center in Taipei.

Prosecutors said Fang and Jan met the director of the state security department of the Chinese province of Hainan in 2017. Under the director’s instruction, Fang allegedly secured an intermediary to whom he paid tens of thousands of New Taiwan Dollars to monitor Taiwan independence activists.

Fang also organized meetings between a gang member and the security director in Hainan and provided him with food and accommodation during a visit to the island province. The gang member was reportedly given a People’s Republic of China flag by Fang and said he would fly it in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

The investigation also found that Fang invited a staff member at the Mongolian and Tibetan Cultural Center, Chen Te-men-po-yen (陳德門博彥), to Hainan to meet the security director. Chen was similarly provided with food and accommodation there.

Chen reportedly agreed to record any conversations related to Tibetan independence that she overheard at the center and hand them to Fang. Prosecutors say that Chen made a recording of an employee of the Ministry of Culture who was discussing options for Tibetans to come to Taiwan, and sent them to Fang.

A total of five people have been charged with breaking national security laws following the investigation.