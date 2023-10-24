Bybit Sets New Standard with Master Trader Bootcamp: Earn up to 20,000 USDT Risk-Free in the First-Ever Funded Copy Trading Program

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 24 October 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the industry’s first funded program for crypto copy trading with the launch of its highly anticipated Master Trader Bootcamp, where participants can join for free. This initiative empowers traders to unlock their full trading potential while offering the opportunity to earn up to 20,000 USDT through risk-free demo trading.





This unique 14-day trading challenge is set to empower participants and propel their trading careers to new heights. The registration begins immediately and ends on November 18, 2023, 11:59 PM UTC. Participants will be evaluated based on various factors, including account equity percentage change, maximum daily losses/drawdowns, consistency, and trading frequency since joining or the last reset.



Participants are not required to invest any capital, as Bybit provides over 120,000 USDT equivalent in demo funds. This ensures that traders can trade in real-time markets without the fear of financial loss, enabling them to experiment with different strategies and sharpen their trading skills.



The onboarding process for the Master Trader Bootcamp is simple and user-friendly. Participants can seamlessly join the challenge, monitor their results daily, and reset their performance if they wish to try again, all without the need for additional tests or complex procedures.



"At Bybit, we are dedicated to empowering traders and providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. The Master Trader Bootcamp represents our unwavering commitment to supporting the global crypto community,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We believe that every trader deserves a chance to unleash their potential, and we are excited to reward those who demonstrate exceptional skills and dedication."



To learn more about the Master Trader Bootcamp, please visit this link.

Hashtag: #Bybit #TheCryptoArk



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

