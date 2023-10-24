The 8th Annual Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign Officially Begins With The Grand Opening of Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Regimen and Culture Exhibition at Ngong Ping Village

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 October 2023 - With a renowned reputation of over 300 years as an imperial Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) brand, Beijing Tong Ren Tang launches the Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Regimen and Culture Exhibition at Ngong Ping Market on Lantau Island outside of the Tong Ren Tang Museum at Tai Po, the first Production and Development Base in Hong Kong. Sponsored by Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. (BTRT), the 8th annual "Stroke Prevention Campaign - The 18 Bronzemen Regimen Tournament" officially began at the opening ceremony of the Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Regimen and Culture Exhibition, developed to increase awareness towards stroke prevention by bringing a new TCM cultural experience for global tourists and Hong Kong citizens.



Image 1: Officiating guests unveil the opening of the first Traditional Chinese Medicine Regimen and Culture Exhibition outside of the Tong Ren Tang Base focused on the theme of stroke prevention. At the sound the gong, the event is officially underway.

A notable key figure in Hong Kong's TCM industry, BTRT has continuously introduced a series of activities highlighting the care and prevention of stroke in Hong Kong for seven consecutive years since 2016. This year, with the Traditional Chinese Medicine Regimen and Culture Exhibition at Ngong Ping, Beijing Tong Ren Tang's "Bronzy Boy" transformed into "18 Bronzemen" at "The 18 Bronzemen Regimen Tournament" to educate visitors on the knowledge of TCM culture, as well as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health.



With much anticipation, the Traditional Chinese Medicine Regimen and Culture Exhibition opened with lively excitement. Many guests arrived early to support the event and activities designed to promote TCM culture and encourage good health maintenance for stroke prevention. Official guests include: Mr Tsang Yok Sing, Jasper, Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd.; Mr Yu Xiao, President of The Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association; Mr Yim Kong and Mr Leung Hei, Edward, members of the Hong Kong Legislative Council; Mr Chan Wing-Kwong, Chairman of the Hong Kong Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioners Association and member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council; Mr Andy Lau, Managing Director of Ngong Ping 360; Mr Chen Fei, Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd.; and Mr Yu Jin, Chef Executive Office of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd.



At the sound of the gong, rang by officiating guests, the 8th "Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign" officially began. It also marked the opening of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Regimen and Culture Exhibition at Ngong Ping Market to the public, available from now to 12th November 2023.



Mr Tsang Yok Sing, Jasper, Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd., said, "I'm excited to participate in the 2023 edition of "Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign. As I am aware that stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in Hong Kong, I want to thank Beijing Tong Ren Tang for setting up in a solid foundation in the city to protect the community and health of its citizens by organizing activities which promote health as a response to spreading awareness for World Stroke Day. I hope the citizens of Hong Kong will focus more on their health."



Mr Chen Fei, Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd., also shared, "By bringing together a concise knowledge for stroke prevention, we can easily spread information to larger groups of people and eventually expand from high-risk and vulnerable people to inform young and healthy groups too ."



Following the opening ceremony, honoured guests headed towards an official tour of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Regimen and Culture Exhibition. The various exhibition zones offered different experiences related to TCM culture and practices. The interactive exhibition of "The 18 Broznemen Regimen Tournament" invited guests to take photos with Beijing Tong Ren Tang's "Bronzy Boy" and create a Challenger Entry Commemorative Pass, while at Origins of Imperial Medicine, guests previewed a traditional Baizi Cabinet for an insight into the culture and history of TCM. Guests also learned the eight postures of "Baduanjin", breathing exercises that help to regulate energy and blood flow as a daily prevention for stroke, with additional information on TCM acupoint massages. The tour ended with a group photo with a large-sized "Bronzy Boy" figure.



Traditional Chinese Medicine Regimen and Culture Exhibition - The 18 Broznemen Regimen Tournament





The Gathering of Heroes : Heroes from all over the world can fight side by side with "Bronzy Boy", challenge Wellness over the Limit together, and compete for "The Secret Book of Stroke Prevention and Regimen".

: Heroes from all over the world can fight side by side with "Bronzy Boy", challenge Wellness over the Limit together, and compete for "The Secret Book of Stroke Prevention and Regimen". Searching for the Origin of Imperial Medicine : TCM has a long history with extensive and profound contents. Want to decode the "secret numbers" behind the brand and the ancient prescriptions of imperial Chinese medicine, traditional pharmaceutical craftsmanship, acupuncture and acupoints as well as seasonal regimen? Come and open the Tong Ren "Baizi Cabinets" to get a glimpse of the subtleties of TCM.

: TCM has a long history with extensive and profound contents. Want to decode the "secret numbers" behind the brand and the ancient prescriptions of imperial Chinese medicine, traditional pharmaceutical craftsmanship, acupuncture and acupoints as well as seasonal regimen? Come and open the Tong Ren "Baizi Cabinets" to get a glimpse of the subtleties of TCM. The Bronzemen Challenges : At this stop, we will work hard to exercise our body and mind to enhance our cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health. Start with low-intensity Baduanjin, then massage your acupoints following the guidance of a Chinese medicine practitioner and do some simple neck exercises with a registered physiotherapist. The 18 "ultimate tricks" to prevent stroke can help promote blood circulation and improve blood vessel elasticity.

: At this stop, we will work hard to exercise our body and mind to enhance our cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health. Start with low-intensity Baduanjin, then massage your acupoints following the guidance of a Chinese medicine practitioner and do some simple neck exercises with a registered physiotherapist. The 18 "ultimate tricks" to prevent stroke can help promote blood circulation and improve blood vessel elasticity. The Ridge of Battle : You have mastered the knowledge, and it is time for you to leave the academy and take this rare opportunity to challenge the "Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign 2023 - 18 Bronzemen Regimen Tournament" with "Bronzy Boy". Before the battle, let's take plenty of photos with the large-scale three-dimensional "Bronzy Boy" figure exclusively available at Ngong Ping Village for commemoration!

: You have mastered the knowledge, and it is time for you to leave the academy and take this rare opportunity to challenge the "Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign 2023 - 18 Bronzemen Regimen Tournament" with "Bronzy Boy". Before the battle, let's take plenty of photos with the large-scale three-dimensional "Bronzy Boy" figure exclusively available at Ngong Ping Village for commemoration! Wellness over the Limit: At this final stop, We must try our best to climb to the top of the mountain that hides the abundant wisdom of Traditional Chinese Medicine and compete for "The Secret Book of Regimen" to prevent stroke. Let's see if you have well received the positive messages conveyed by the "Tournament" and understood the theory of Traditional Chinese Medicine regimen so that you can live a healthy lifestyle by continue practicing it.

In line with the Traditional Chinese Medicine Regimen and Culture Exhibition on Ngong Ping 360 at Lantau Island and the brand's long-standing motto of "Nurturing Kindness and Virtue. Preserving Tranquility and Wellness", BTRT donated 1,669 Ngong Ping 360 Cable Return Tickets to different social welfare charities and organizations around Hong Kong to offer a complimentary trip exploring Ngong Ping. In addition, Beijing Tong Ren Tang BTRT will organize free health talk on stroke prevention and clinic visits for the elderly between October and November to promote stroke awareness. By welcoming participants from all walks of life, it encourages the public to adopt a more active lifestyle with better health management methods.As the eighth consecutive year of "Stroke Prevention Campaign", Beijing Tong Ren Tang continues to spread awareness for stroke prevention and share the brand's spirit of "Nurturing Kindness and Virtue. Preserving Tranquility and Wellness". According to the World Stroke Organization, one in six people will suffer from a stroke, while one dies from a stroke every six seconds. As an aggressive, rapidly evolving cerebrovascular disease, stroke can cause permanent brain damage and is the leading cause of disabilities worldwide. Long work hours, an unhealthy diet, and a lack of exercise are all potential risks of stroke. The Traditional Chinese Medicine Regimen and Culture Exhibition will hopefully help participants learn more about effective health and wellness methods via TCM and offer encouragement to implement TCM into daily practice and lead a healthier lifestyle.

About Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Founded in 1669 with a long-standing history of 354 years, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has specialized in imperial Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for 188 years, having served through eight generations of emperors in the Qing Dynasty. The ancient Beijing Tong Ren Tang motto of "No Compromise on Cost and Labour Despite the Complexity of Processing Herbal Medicines. No Compromise on Quality and Standard Despite The Scarcity of Medicine Ingredients." has been passed down and integrated within the company ethos till this day, allowing Beijing Tong Ren Tang to steadily develop and reach outstanding achievements through the years and become a national treasure across the world.



At the same time, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has actively participated in promoting TCM around the globe with cultural exchanges to expand the international influence of TCM. Today, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has 160 specialist TCM stores in 28 countries and regions, making it one of the most recognizable and trusted TCM brands in the world.



About Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd

In 2004 Beijing Tong Ren Tang expanded its development outside of Mainland China to establish Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. in Hong Kong, with a dedicated corporate spirit of "Nurturing Kindness and Virtue. Preserving Tranquility and Wellness" and a mission of "Healthy Life. Global Choice". Based in Hong Kong with an international reach, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. aims to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) culture and practices outside of Mainland China and push into the global market by adopting a communication model of first sharing the medical treatments and TCM culture before accelerating the internationalization of TCM. (Beijing Tongrentang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. Website: https://cm.tongrentang.com)

