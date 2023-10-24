Alexa
New Taipei encourages adoption of senior dogs and cats with special benefits

Successful adoption involves free health checkups and inoculations for pets

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/24 17:23
Owner Chen with her new pet Paochu. (New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan celebrated the Double Ninth Festival, a day of reverence for the elderly and ancestors, on Monday (Oct. 23), New Taipei launched a heartwarming initiative to find permanent homes for senior homeless dogs and cats.

One such success story is Paochu (寶珠), a 10-year-old stray dog from a shelter in Wugu District, who recently found a loving home with a volunteer named Chen (陳). Paochu had spent a challenging four years in the shelter without finding a home due to age, per the city's Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office.

Chen, who found Paochu to be an affectionate and calm companion, decided to adopt the dog. She admitted that this decision was not easy, considering the additional care that senior pets require. However, the government's incentives played a crucial role in her choice.

To promote the adoption of canines and felines aged 10 and above, the agency is offering a range of benefits to potential owners. These benefits include a lifetime of medical consultations, annual health checkups, free yearly vaccinations and medications to prevent heartworm infections, and a year's supply of pet food.

Individuals interested in providing a forever home to a senior furry friend can visit one of the eight shelters or a pet care education park in New Taipei. For more information, please visit the agency's website and Facebook page.

Senior stray dog Paochu finds forever home. (New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office)
