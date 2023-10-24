What to do when an earthquake strikes in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Many Taiwanese citizens were undoubtedly shaken awake by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake off the coast of Hualien on Tuesday morning (Oct. 24).

With the Central Weather Agency (CWA) predicting many more aftershocks over the next five days, the National Fire Agency reminded the public about the correct course of action in an earthquake striking at night or early morning, when many are still in bed.

According to the National Fire Agency, the first thing that one should do is cover their head and neck with either a pillow or a quilt to prevent injury from falling debris. The second thing is to pay attention to injuries caused by falling objects and other obstacles when walking in a dark environment.



Tips to keep you safe when an earthquake strikes. (Facebook, National Fire Agency image)

In addition, people should be careful not to place their beds next to windows, cabinets, or other furniture that may easily fall over. This can help ensure peace of mind and safety while sleeping.

As for evacuation after an earthquake, the fire department emphasized "get down, cover, and hold on." This means that one should seek cover from a table or other furniture to first protect one’s self from falling debris and only evacuate when safe.

Furthermore, awareness of your surroundings, including whether or not your residence is prone to soil liquefaction, can be useful information obtained online.