Taiwan Tunghai University foreign student hits classmates with badminton racket

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An international student allegedly assaulted students and teachers at Tunghai University with a racket last week, leading to a number of people sustaining minor injuries, including herself.

On Oct. 19, a female foreign student suspected of emotional problems suddenly allegedly assaulted teachers and students at Tunghai University with a badminton racket reported UDN. In the process some students and teachers suffered minor injuries, police were called to the scene, the foreign student was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, and at least one student filed a lawsuit over the attack.

According to the Xie He Police Station of the Taichung City Government Police Department's 6th Precinct, the incident occurred at 11 a.m. on Oct. 19 in the Tunghai University's gymnasium. The university stated that the 24-year-old student was exercising in the sports center when, possibly due to academic and life pressures, she suddenly lost her temper and allegedly attacked the teachers and students with a badminton racket.

When officers arrived at the scene, the student was speaking incoherently and was in a distressed emotional state. After an evaluation by school officials and paramedics, it was determined that she needed compulsory medical treatment, and she was transported to the hospital.

When she was examined by doctors, they found that she had suffered injuries to her hands, which were bleeding. A 42-year-old female teacher surnamed Lin (林) accompanied the student in receiving medical treatment and had swelling in her shoulder.



Female international student clashes with classmates while holding badminton racket. (Taichung City Police Department photo)

The university stated that this case was caused by an international female student who lost control of her emotions during a physical education class and used a badminton racket to assault her classmates. Campus security and teachers from the Office of International Relations were dispatched to the scene to help evacuate the students.

A pastor was appointed to communicate with the student but was unsuccessful in calming her. Police then restrained her and she was taken by EMTs to a nearby hospital to undergo medical treatment. As of publication, the student is still hospitalized.

The school said that the foreign student's mother is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday evening (Oct. 24). The university pledged to provide full assistance with any related matters.

The police stated that several teachers and students were injured during the incident, reported TVBS. Police added that if any teachers or students wish to file a complaint, their reports will be duly accepted in accordance with the regulations.



Foreign student being taken on gurney by EMTs to ambulance. (Taichung City Police Department photo)

According to SET News, one of the students in the physical education course recorded the incident with their cell phone. During the class that day, the international student was sitting on the court, making it impossible for other students to use it.

After the teacher tried to persuade her to leave, she allegedly lost control of her temper and started hitting people, at one point hitting a teacher with the grip of the racket. One of the teachers suffered a head injury and a male student who tried to stop the female student sustained an injury to his hand that caused bleeding.