Taiwan KMT candidate calls for naturalization of Chinese spouses in 4 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Spouses from China should be allowed to gain Taiwan citizenship after four years instead of the current six years, Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said Tuesday (Oct. 24).

The proposal was part of a package of policies for new immigrants Hou unveiled during a visit to Tainan City, per CNA. He also advocated for the launch of an immigration commission, a Basic Law for New Immigrants, and full health insurance coverage for pregnant new residents.

The candidate described the 600,000 new immigrants in Taiwan as playing a key role in linking the country with the outside world. The presence of the new residents symbolized harmony and diversity in Taiwanese society and the country’s move toward internationalization, he said.

A national translation and interpretation platform should provide assistance with legal and medical affairs and in the case of employment disputes, according to another Hou proposal. The study of languages both from the immigrants’ countries of origin and from Taiwan should be a priority for a new language center, the KMT candidate added.

Last week, Hou proposed an amnesty for unaccounted-for migrant workers and the loosening of restrictions on foreigners serving in the hospitality and logistics sectors.