PropertyGuru Launches 'The Grand Property Quest’ With SGD 50,000 Grand Prize to Reward Property Seekers in their Home Search Journey

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 October 2023 - PropertyGuru, Singapore's No. 1 property marketplace with 82% market share[1], today launched 'The Grand Property Quest' to provide property seekers an adventurous and rewarding experience during their home search journey. This is part of the brand's commitment to guide new or experienced property seekers on the essential considerations before purchasing a property, fulfilling the brand's promise that "We'll see you home". The contest puts property seekers on a guided discovery quest, through exploring up to seven private condominium projects (see Annex A) with a challenge to win more than $70,000 in prizes, including a grand prize of SGD 50,000, rewarding prospective property seekers on their home search journey.



Over half of Singaporeans still find it difficult to buy their first homes. According to PropertyGuru's latest bi-annual PropertyGuru Consumer Sentiment Study (CSS) H2 2023, 51% of non-property owners in Singapore are finding it difficult to buy their first home, with the sentiment highest among singles (55%), followed by married couples with kids (49%). As inflation, high costs of living and property prices continue to hamper Singaporeans' property buying plans, 'The Grand Property Quest', features a curation of condominiums that align with diverse lifestyle aspirations, reintroducing joy and confidence back into the house-hunting journey.



The variety of private condominium projects, which includes 19 Nassim, Grand Dunman, Klimt Cairnhill, Orchard Sophia, Parksuites, Pinetree Hill, and Terra Hill, will grant property seekers more perspectives, enabling them to make well-informed property decisions in their quest for a dream home.



"The journey towards property ownership in Singapore is understandably difficult. At PropertyGuru, we empower property seekers to live, work and thrive in tomorrow's cities," said Ian Tan, Vice President of Marketing – Marketplaces, PropertyGuru Group. "With The Grand Property Quest, we are going above and beyond just providing guidance and confidence to consumers, but also rewarding them as we see them through their dream home journey."



From 23 October 2023 to 31 December 2023, home seekers can choose one of two Quests after creating their Quest account at www.propertyguru.com.sg/Quest to embark on an exciting competition to vie for a chance to win a grand prize of SGD 50,000 towards making their dream home a reality (see Annex B for contest details and T&Cs). Prizes include:





One (1) grand prize, one (1) second prize, and one (1) third prize, consisting of SGD 50,000, SGD 10,888, and SGD 8,888 in cash, respectively. The winners of these prizes will be chosen at random.

Additionally, there will be ten (10) bonus prizes of SGD 500 for the first ten property buyers to complete The Grand Property Quest.

To take part, the participant must select either Quest 1 or Quest 2, visit all featured property's site by 31 December 2023 and submit a proof of purchase for at least one (1) property based on their chosen Quest by 15 January 2024. The winners will be announced on 8 April 2024.In addition to the contest, PropertyGuru will also roll out a series of above-the-line, below-the-line marketing and digital activations across October and December 2023 as part of a multi-channel marketing approach. These include out-of-home (OOH) ads via billboards, buses, and across various digital and social platforms such as PropertyGuru's Facebook and Instagram pages.Earlier in September, PropertyGuru brought back its second edition of 'Property TourTalks ' bus tours – specially curated and guided bus tours hosted by PropertyGuru experts to provide property seekers with the latest local property updates, trends, and insights for every step of their property journey. The tours saw a successful turnout of 208 attendees across eight unique bus routes throughout the city-state. A wealth of knowledge was exchanged between property, home mortgage experts and attendees, making the home-seeking journey a more fruitful and less stressful one for everyone.

About PropertyGuru’s Consumer Sentiment Study

Conducted half-yearly since 2009, PropertyGuru's Consumer Sentiment Study measures property sentiments and expectations around the property market to help consumers, property agents, and developers gain a better perspective of the local property market. The Consumer Sentiment Study H2 2023 polled 1,036 Singaporeans via online questionnaires between 9 June to 12 July 2023.



About PropertyGuru Singapore

Launched in 2007, PropertyGuru.com.sg continues to be the No.1 property marketplace in Singapore. Currently with 82% market share[1], PropertyGuru is the preferred destination for property seekers to find, finance and own their dream home. PropertyGuru.com.sg transformed the way Singaporeans find homes by taking property online and has since been helping them make confident property decisions. In 2020, PropertyGuru launched mortgage marketplace PropertyGuru Finance offering the best loans and home advisory.



For more information about PropertyGuru, please visit PropertyGuru.com.sg and PropertyGuruGroup.com, or our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.



