British Navy to oust Chinese laundry workers after more than 90 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The British Navy said it will stop employing Chinese laundry men on its warships after more than 90 years, amid security fears.

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday (Oct. 23) that the servants will be replaced with workers from Nepal. One Chinese man was reportedly dismissed after 39 years of washing British sailors’ uniforms and officers’ tablecloths because his family lives in Hong Kong.

A former admiral of the British Navy Allan West said that the force had no option but to end the “historic ties” with the Chinese workers, who are mostly sourced from Hong Kong. “If it is a question of security, the Navy has no choice,” West said.

“But it’s sad as Chinese laundry men have fought wars with us, some have died for us,” he said.

The Chinese workers will reportedly be replaced by Nepalese Gurkhas, a unit that originally served in Britain’s East India Company and then in Britain’s colonial army in India. As of 2021, there were a little over 4,000 Ghurkas serving in the British armed forces.

Laundry services on British Naval ships were privatized in 1997. At the time, concerns were raised by British parliamentarians about the labor conditions Chinese workers would face as a result.