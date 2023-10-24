Japanese duo YOASOBI announce concert in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Popular Japanese superduo YOASOBI officially announced on Monday (Oct. 23) that their Asia tour will touch down at Zepp New Taipei on Jan. 21.

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 28) through Ticket Plus (遠大售票系統). Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, as the capacity at Zepp New Taipei is only 2,000 people, per Liberty Times.

Fans of the Japanese group worry the concert will sell out instantly. Still, others are hopeful that a quick sellout will lead the band to consider adding another date in New Taipei.

YOASOBI is composed of Ikura (vocalist) and Ayase (producer). Sony Music conceived of the duo in 2019 and later their initial releases skyrocketed up the pop music charts, making them one of the most popular Japanese bands today.

In 2019, YAOSOBI released its first single "Running to the Night," which has been streamed more than 1 billion times. In 2023, the duo released the song “Idol” with an anime video, which broke even more J-POP records, rocketing up Japan’s Billboard Hot 100.

This year, the band will undertake its first overseas tour, including stops in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan. It will also perform at domestic shows at the beginning of 2024 in Tokyo, Hokkaido, Kanagawa, Fukuoka, Osaka, and Aichi.