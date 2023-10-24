Environmentalists in Taiwan want plastic bags banned in traditional markets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Activists in Taiwan are advocating stricter regulations on plastic bag usage amid overwhelming public support for a complete ban.

In an online press conference on Monday (Oct. 23), five environmental groups revealed the results of a poll conducted last year. The poll, which collected 1,393 samples, showed that 97.8% of respondents were in favor of a plastic bag ban. Around 34% supported an outright ban, 18.8% were content with restrictions, and 45% endorsed a ban with supporting measures.

The groups joining the campaign included Taiwan Watch, the Society of Wilderness, Homemakers United Foundation Taichung Branch, Greenpeace Taiwan, and the Taiwan Environmental Information Association.

The survey also highlighted four primary sources of plastic bags: traditional markets, street food businesses, breakfast stores, and restaurants. These places have yet to be regulated, the environmentalists said.

The environmental groups urged the government to impose restrictions on these establishments, with measures such as prohibiting free distribution and implementing the “per-bag trash collection fee” and the dual-purpose bag policies. The policies have been in place in Taipei and New Taipei for several years as a way to cut waste and promote the reuse of plastic bags.

In response, the Resource Circulation Administration welcomed suggestions and emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to phase out plastic bags. Since 2002, 14 categories of organizations and businesses have been subject to regulation on plastic bag use, including the public sector, private schools, department stores and shopping malls, wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores, fast food chains, pharmacies, medical products shops, IT products stores, bookstores, beverage businesses, laundries, and bakeries.

However, expanding a ban may face opposition, particularly from stall owners at wet markets. In Tainan, some vendors expressed resistance to such measures. One pork retailer questioned whether they would have to wrap up pork in lotus leaves, while a beef noodle business owner voiced concerns about asking customers to bring their own containers for takeaways, wrote UDN.