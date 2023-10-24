Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits off Taiwan's east coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was recorded off the eastern coast of Taiwan at 10:54 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 24), following a larger magnitude 6.2 quake that struck earlier in the morning, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was 113.4 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 24.3 km, based on CWA data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 1 in Yilan County, Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taitung County, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, and Nantou County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.

This earthquake follows a larger magnitude 6.2 temblor that struck at 7:05 a.m. The epicenter of the temblor was 120.2 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 5.7 km, based on CWA data.

Wu Chien-fu (吳健富), deputy director of the Central Weather Bureau’s Seismological Center, pointed out that it is difficult for earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 or above to release all their energy in one go. Therefore, the CWA cannot rule out the possibility that there will be aftershocks with a magnitude of 5.5 to 6.0 within the coming five days.