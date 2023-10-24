Chubb Promotes Ben McGregor to Head its Property Business in APAC and Japan

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 October 2023 - Chubb today announced that Ben McGregor has been promoted to Head of Property, APAC & Japan for its general insurance business, effective 1 December 2023.



In his new role, McGregor will be accountable for underwriting and portfolio management across Chubb's Property line of business in Asia Pacific and Japan. He will be based in Singapore and report directly to Paul McNamee, Regional President of Asia Pacific, with a matrix reporting line to Aaron Shead, Chubb Overseas General Head of Fire.



With more than 25 years' industry experience, McGregor's journey with Chubb began in 2002 when he joined the company as an underwriter in Perth. He moved through the ranks to become the Property Practice Lead, Southern Region, and in 2018 was promoted to his current role of Property Manager, Australia & New Zealand.



On announcing McGregor's appointment, McNamee said, "Ben is a seasoned property insurance professional. With his proven leadership skills and commitment to underwriting excellence, Ben will be pivotal in ensuring we capitalise on the many growth opportunities across the region. His progression through the organisation and promotion to his new role is another example of our commitment to developing and advancing talented senior leaders from within the company."





