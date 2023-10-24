Taiwanese rally to support Gazan refugees amid Israel-Hamas war

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s vibrant and diverse Muslim community and non-Muslims alike gathered at Taipei Grand Mosque for a charity event in support of Palestinians in Gaza this past weekend (Oct. 21-22).

The two-day event was attended by around 1,000 people and featured Halal food from all over the world, including popular dishes such as kebabs, biryani, falafel, shawarma, and curry puffs. There were also stalls selling jewelry, bags, clothes, books, and crafts from the Muslim world, with all proceeds going to humanitarian groups in Gaza.

Event vendors prepare food for sale at the charity. (Lily LaMattina photo)

The charity event received some negative feedback online, according to its organizers. However, they clarified that supporting Palestinian rights is not anti-Israel or antisemitic, and they absolutely do not support Hamas, which wants to harm Israel.

They clarified that solidarity with the people of Gaza is rooted in historical recognition of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They also pointed out that Jewish groups abroad have organized events, speaking out in support of Palestinians.

Boy writes "Free Palestine" on a postcard. (Lily LaMattina photo)

Moreover, their main concern lies with the thousands of innocent victims inadvertently being killed or displaced by the conflict. Since Israel started bombing Gaza, more than 5,000 people have been killed and 15,000 injured, according to Palestinian health officials.

The charity hoped to provide money for food and fuel urgently needed by Gazan refugees. In addition, the event sought to raise social awareness about the crisis, and the organizers said they were pleased to see Taiwanese paying attention to the issue.

Taiwan News spoke to a Taiwanese Muslim working a booth at the event, who converted to Islam after meeting her husband. She said that in terms of discrimination, although anti-Muslim sentiment exists everywhere, Muslims in Taiwan face a more welcoming environment.

Postcards for sale at charity. (Lily LaMattina photo)

According to the Chinese Muslim Association, Taiwan is home to around 50,000 permanent Muslim residents, less than 0.3% of its population of 23 million. However, adding in migrant workers and overseas students, that number rises to 300,000 Muslims in Taiwan.

Taipei Grand Mosque, constructed in 1960, is the oldest and most famous of Taiwan’s eleven mosques. Taiwan’s Muslim community bloomed after immigrants arrived from China’s Fujian at the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

Today, Taiwan’s Muslims mainly come from Southeast Asia, especially Indonesia, but there are also Malaysians, Pakistanis, and other nationalities from more than 30 countries. A recent wave of Southeast Asian migrants has breathed new life into Taiwan’s Muslim community.

Taiwan has few Palestinian worshipers, but Muslim communities all over the world are feeling their pain as the war intensifies, the event organizer said. The events in Gaza and Israel have brought grief to Muslims and Jews everywhere.