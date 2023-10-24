Taiwan businessman donates ambulances to Ukraine amid war

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Images of a wounded Ukrainian soldier being tended to in an ambulance donated by a Taiwanese have begun to circulate in local media.

Learning of an ambulance shortage in Ukraine, Changhua County businessperson Pai Tsan-jung (白璨榮), chairman of Sun Jen Textile, personally donated 48 disaster relief vehicles. The delivery of the vehicles began in July this year, per Liberty Times.

Video footage from the frontlines of the war on Monday (Oct. 23) showed a Ukrainian soldier who was shot and wounded, lying in an ambulance receiving treatment. Inside the ambulance, a logo with twin hearts bearing the colors of Taiwan and Ukraine was clearly visible.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, this ambulance was responsible for rescuing five wounded soldiers on this day. The soldiers were grateful to Taiwan for lending a helping hand.



Changhua businessperson donates ambulances and other vehicles to Ukraine. (CNA photo)

The donor of the vehicles obtained 48 different retired vehicles from the local fire department and other government units, including firetrucks, ambulances, pickups, and other disaster relief vehicles. The total cost of repair and upgrade was over NT$10 million (US$300,000).

Later, Pai worked with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan, and other organizations to transport these disaster relief vehicles to Ukraine. The arrival of these relief vehicles helped solve a serious shortage of rescue vehicles on the front lines in Ukraine.

Pai said that as the war between Ukraine and Russia rages, Taiwan cannot stop its humanitarian assistance. For this reason, he plans to donate an additional 70 disaster relief vehicles of various types as early as November, showing Ukraine they can count on Taiwan.



More vehicles are to be sent to Ukraine very soon. (CNA photo)