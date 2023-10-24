CUHK Celebrates Students' Positive Contributions to the World

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 October 2023 - Ranked 47th in the World and 6th in Asia, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) takes great pride in the impactful contributions made by its students to the world. With a focus on research excellence in Medicine & Health, CUHK continues to support and nurture talented individuals who strive to make a difference in society.



Support and Guidance from World-Renowned Professors



CUHK has always been at the forefront of groundbreaking research, particularly in the field of medicine and health-related studies. The University takes pride in providing students with unparalleled support and guidance from world-renowned professors, enabling them to reach new heights in their research endeavours.



One shining example of this is Raphaela Iris Lau, a PhD student in Medical Sciences from Hong Kong. Under the mentorship of the esteemed faculty of Medical Science, Raphaela Iris Lau has embarked on three groundbreaking studies on long COVID. Collaborating with her supervisors, who are globally recognized experts in this field, Iris is exploring innovative microbiota-based interventions to alleviate long COVID symptoms. Her exceptional work has been recognized at an international level, with her research findings published in top-tier journals and presented at the prestigious Digestive Disease Week 2023 held in Chicago. Iris attributes her success to the unwavering support and professional guidance provided by CUHK, which has nurtured her into a competent scientist. With the backing of CUHK, Iris is determined to make the world a better place through her transformative medical research.



CUHK: Where Support, Opportunities, and Financial Assistance Propel Students Towards Success



CUHK understands that financial concerns should never hinder students from pursuing their research dreams. That is why the institution is part of the Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS), which provides abundant financial support to deserving PhD candidates. Dr. John O'Reilly, an accomplished Irish lecturer in the Department of Sports Science and Physical Education, is a testament to the transformative power of the HKPFS. With the funding provided, Dr. O'Reilly was able to fully focus on his studies, unburdened by financial constraints. Throughout his academic journey, Dr. O'Reilly has been grateful for the unwavering support and opportunities offered by CUHK, which has truly become his second home. He enthusiastically encourages aspiring sports science candidates to consider CUHK for its exceptional research opportunities and supportive environment.



At CUHK, we take immense pride in our role as a leading research institution. With our state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated faculty, and a commitment to fostering innovation, we provide students with the resources and support they need to excel in their research endeavours. Whether it's through the guidance of world-renowned professors, the opportunity to present research findings at international conferences, or the abundant financial support offered by the HKPFS, CUHK empowers students to make a lasting impact in their fields and contribute to a better future.



Explore CUHK's Comprehensive Research Postgraduate Study Options in the CUHK MPhil/PhD Virtual Info Week



To further promote academic excellence and provide aspiring researchers with valuable insights, CUHK is delighted to announce the upcoming CUHK MPhil/PhD Virtual Info Week. This event will provide prospective students with an opportunity to explore the programmes offered, interact with faculty members, and gain a comprehensive understanding of the research opportunities available at CUHK. The Virtual Info Week will be held from 25 October to 31 October 2023, and interested individuals can register on the official CUHK website: https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/admissions/admissions/mphil_phd_info_week.



CUHK's commitment to excellence extends beyond its research support and academic programmes. With a strong focus on cultivating well-rounded individuals, the University offers a holistic learning experience that encompasses leadership development, community engagement, and international exposure. The University's upcoming MPhil/PhD Virtual Info Week presents an excellent opportunity for aspiring researchers to embark on an enriching academic journey.





About The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

Established in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a leading comprehensive research university in Asia. With a strong commitment to excellence in teaching, research, and service, CUHK strives to contribute to the betterment of society through impactful education and innovative research. For more information, please visit www.cuhk.edu.hk.

