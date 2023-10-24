Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Taiwan's east coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was recorded off the eastern coast of Taiwan at 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 24), according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was 120.2 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 5.7 km, based on CWA data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County, Hualien County, New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, and Changhua County. An intensity level of 2 was reported in Taitung County, Nantou County, Taichung City, Taoyuan City, Taipei City, Keelung City, Miaoli County, Hsinchu City, Chiayi City, Tainan City, and Kaohsiung City.

An intensity level of 1 was felt in Pingtung County and Penghu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.