Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Food & Beverage Market To Surpass Valuation Of US$ 129.4 Billion By 2031 | Raytec Vision SpA, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sight Machine Inc.

The latest research from Astute Analytica, titled “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Food & Beverage Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031,” provides a detailed analysis of the market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Food & Beverage Market globally, evaluating the industry based on its segments, such as services, and main geographical areas. The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Food & Beverage Market was valued at US$ 6.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass the market valuation of US$ 129.4 billion by 2031 at a robust CAGR of 38.65% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

The research explores the effects of the most recent market trends on the total market. Along with analyzing the market using the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models, it also evaluates the market dynamics, covering the important demand and price indicators.

The report includes examples of business intelligence tools, including tables, bar and pie charts, market data and statistics, sales and revenue by region, forecasts of the size of the global market, analyses of manufacturing costs, the industrial supply chain, and market definition.

We offer a comprehensive report with more than 100 tables, charts, and figures, as well as a complete TOC.

Market Segmentation

The market analysis also emphasizes important segments and sub-segments to provide essential information so that readers can make knowledgeable business decisions. The complete report’s focus on major methods offers insightful information about worldwide opportunities, accelerating client growth. The segmentation of this market by Application, Offering, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region is well examined in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Food & Beverage Market study.

By Application

Flavor Development Liquid Flavor Dry Flavor

Food Market Analysis Brand Analysis Consumer Engagement Market Analysis

Production Optimization Quality Control Waste Reduction Maintenance

Supply Chain Management Storing Food Sorting Packaging



By Offering

Software

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By End User

Food Processing Industry

Food Retail

Beverage Industry

Agritech

By Region

North America The US Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Competitive Insights

Our research of the market competition in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Food & Beverage Market will look at each company’s overview, corporate profile, product portfolio, significant financials, etc. We also offer supply-chain analysis, market expansion strategies, a PEST study, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market likelihood scenarios.

Nonetheless, the SMEs truly stand out as the market’s dynamic force. While they may currently have a smaller share of revenue, their expected growth is nothing short of remarkable, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.02% from 2023 to 2031. This remarkable upswing can be attributed to the nimble operational frameworks inherent to SMEs, enabling rapid AI integration.

Furthermore, the increasing availability of cost-effective AI solutions tailored specifically for SMEs is a significant catalyst for this expansion. Driven by their agility and the imperative to differentiate in a fiercely competitive landscape, SMEs are poised to drive rapid innovation, harnessing AI for customized solutions and niche market offerings.

Key Players of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Food & Beverage Market

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

INTELLIGENTX Brewing Co.

Key Technology Inc.

Milltec Clarfai, Inc.

Raytec Vision SpA

Rockwell Automation Inc

Sight Machine Inc.

TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS

Other Prominent Players

