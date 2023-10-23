Father, two sons charged after 30kg of ketamine smuggled into Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors have charged a father and his two sons after 30 kilograms of ketamine worth NT$30 million (US$930,000) was brought into Taiwan in a shipment of pillows from Thailand earlier this year.

Prosecutors said the drug was being trafficked in a shipment labeled “latex pillows” by the family trio, CNA reported on Tuesday (Oct. 23). The men used their experience running a logistics company to arrange the smuggling.

Aviation police captain Chen Mien-tsung (陳綿宗) said the charges follow a long-term surveillance operation. The investigation was a joint effort between his team and the customs bureau, Chen said.

The captain said the operation was kept between the father and his sons, and saw the trio travel throughout Taiwan conducting business. The men reportedly did not confess when arrested.

Prosecutors requested a prison sentence of more than 11 years for the trio, due to what they said was conclusive evidence against the men.