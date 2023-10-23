Ukraine: Kyiv said it thwarted Russian drone strike on Odesa

Ukraine said it stopped an overnight drone attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa. Defense systems destroyed several attack drones launched by Russia, Ukraine's air force said. Debris from one of the downed drones damaged a warehouse in Odesa.

Meanwhile, in its latest intelligence update, the UK's Ministry of Defense said Russia is spending more of its budget on the war in Ukraine. This is putting a further strain on the Russian economy.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, October 23:

Ukraine shoots down drones over Odesa

Ukraine said it had repelled a major Russian drone attack on the Black Sea region of Odesa overnight.

Air defenses brought down nine Iranian-made Shahed drones over the southern region of Odesa, governor Oleh Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Falling debris damaged the roof of a building and caused a fire, he added.

According to the Ukrainian military, 14 drones and one missile were repelled throughout the country.

Odesa, home to Ukraine's main Black Sea ports, has repeatedly been the target of Russian attacks.

Russia directing more funds towards war efforts, says UK

The Russian government is directing more funds towards its war with Ukraine, according to a UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) intelligence.

Moscow's proposed 2024 budget shows a 68% increase in defense spending compared to 2023, making it about 6% of the country's GDP.

Meanwhile, the budgets for education and healthcare remain the same as in 2023, effectively decreasing in real terms due to inflation.

The MoD report also notes that the war is placing a growing financial burden on Russia, with over half of wounded soldiers required lifelong medical care.

Persistent high military expenses and increased government borrowing to finance the war could lead to inflation in Russia.

lo,ss/ab (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)