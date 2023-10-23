Alexa
Lithuania committed to Taiwan ties

Lithuania parliament speaker believes in mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/23 19:22
Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen attends presidential banquet. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania and Taiwan share similar values and stand together as democratic partners on the front lines, Lithuania Parliament Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen said in a speech during a banquet hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Cooperation between the two countries is built on a solid foundation, including mutual trust and shared values of freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and human rights, Cmilyte-Nielsen said. At a time when the rules-based world order faces challenges from authoritarian regimes, democratic nations should come together, transcending geographical distances, she said, per a Presidential Office press release.

The parliamentary speaker said she believes bilateral cooperation can lead to mutually beneficial results. There are still numerous untapped areas of cooperation, particularly in the fields of business and economy, she said.

Taiwan is an important partner in high-value-added areas like semiconductors and lasers, Cmilyte-Nielsen pointed out. Similarly, Lithuania has much to offer, especially in the rapidly developing fields of technology and innovation, making it a gateway for Taiwan to expand investment in Europe.

She mentioned that strengthening Lithuania's relations with the Indo-Pacific region is a top priority, and developing ties with democratic nations in the region is a key focus. The speaker also expressed hope that her visit would mark another breakthrough in bilateral relations.

Cmilyte-Nielsen’s delegation includes representatives of 14 Lithuanian companies, Lithuania Vice Finance Minister Mindaugas Liutvinskas, the Bank of Lithuania Centre for Financial Market Development head Lukas Jakubonis, and representatives from the Innovation Agency and the Lithuanian Business Confederation.

The speaker will attend Fintech Taipei 2023 and join other events to attract Taiwanese investment in Lithuania. She will also visit a Lithuanian laser laboratory, which opened on Sept. 11, and discuss economic cooperation opportunities with Taiwan officials.

Additionally, Cmilyte-Nielsen will deliver a speech at the Legislative Yuan on Oct. 24.

Two MOUs on health cooperation and double taxation avoidance are also expected to be signed during her visit.
