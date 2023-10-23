Cold Chain Packaging Market Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, Share, Research Report and Forecast 2032

The most recent research report on the “Cold Chain Packaging Market” [2023-2032] by Report Ocean aims to provide comprehensive details about the Cold Chain Packaging, including market perspectives, business practices, trends, and industry potential. This study, which has a detailed presentation over 104 pages and is supported by tables and visual aids, stands out as a crucial tool for companies and investors looking to gain a thorough understanding of the Market.

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market Size Set to Touch USD 43.38 billion by 2029

Global cold chain packaging market is flourishing because of increasing pharmaceutical sector, high demand from food industry, rising concerns for privacy, and growing adoption of cold chain packaging technology in mobile devices

Report Ocean, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global cold chain packaging market size at USD 22.71 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, Report ocean expects global cold chain packaging market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.81% reaching a value of USD 43.38 billion by 2029. Major growth drivers for the global cold chain packaging market include an increased globalization of trade, expanding pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, growing demand for convenience foods, and stricter regulations regarding product safety and quality. The adoption of cold chain packaging by governments and the surge in e-commerce have propelled the global market. Insulated packaging, driven by smaller e-commerce and food delivery formats, is witnessing strong sales for perishable items. The pandemic-induced behavioral changes, like leaving packages outdoors, have further increased the demand for cold chain packaging solutions. These solutions are crucial for global trade in perishable products and ensuring food and health supplies worldwide. Rising consumer demand, international trade growth, and stringent regulations such as the Food Safety Modernization Act are driving market expansion. Also, industrial sectors like medical devices and pharmaceuticals contribute to the market’s growth. Overall, the global cold chain packaging market is thriving due to its essential role in preserving product integrity and meeting evolving consumer needs. Hence, such aspects are expected to boost the expansion of overall market during the forecast period. However, High costs of raw materials and initial investment in developing the cold chain packaging infrastructure are anticipated to restrain the growth of global cold chain packaging market during the period in analysis.

Market Analysis

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market – Overview:

The global cold chain packaging market refers to the industry involved in the production and supply of packaging solutions specifically designed for temperature-sensitive products during transportation and storage. These packaging solutions are essential for maintaining the integrity, quality, and safety of perishable goods, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology products, by controlling and preserving their temperature within a specified range. The market encompasses a range of packaging types, including insulated shippers, containers, refrigerants, and temperature-controlled packaging systems. It serves various sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, chemicals, and others. The market’s growth is driven by factors such as increasing globalization of trade, expanding pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, growing demand for convenience foods, and stricter regulations regarding product safety and quality.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cold Chain Packaging Market

COVID-19 pandemic had a dual impact on the global cold chain packaging market. The increased demand for cold chain packaging solutions, particularly in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, has been driven by the need for temperature-controlled packaging for vaccines and medical supplies. However, supply chain disruptions caused by lockdown measures and travel restrictions have posed logistical challenges, emphasizing the importance of efficient cold chain packaging and logistics systems. Consumer behavior shifts towards e-commerce and home deliveries have further fueled the demand for cold chain packaging to ensure the safe and fresh delivery of perishable goods. Stringent regulatory requirements regarding product safety and quality have also heightened the need for compliant packaging solutions. The pandemic has accelerated innovation, leading to advancements such as temperature-monitoring devices and sustainable materials. Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the crucial role of cold chain packaging in ensuring the safe and efficient distribution of temperature-sensitive products while driving market growth and adaptation.

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market – By Application:

Based on application, the global cold chain packaging market is divided into Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Processed Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Bakery & Confectionaries segments. The meat & seafood segment held the highest market share. The increasing global demand for meat and seafood, coupled with the growing production of these products worldwide, is driving the need for cold chain packaging. The natural bio-physiochemical changes that occur in meat and fish products make the adoption of cold chain packaging crucial in the fish, seafood, and meat sector. It is imperative to strictly maintain the freshness of meat products until they reach consumers. Hence, the higher demand for cold chain packaging in this sector is driven by the increased need to preserve the quality and freshness of meat products. Meanwhile, the processed food segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Developed nations already have a higher demand for processed food products such as chocolates, canned food, pickles, jams, and canned meat, and this demand is rapidly increasing in developing countries as well. The presence of large populations in developing nations, along with rising disposable incomes, is fueling the demand for processed food among consumers. Ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products are gaining rapid popularity among consumers, which is expected to drive the growth of this segment in the near future.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global cold chain packaging market include: Cascades Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Creopack, Cryopak A TCP Company, Intelsius, Pelican Products Inc., Softbox, Sofrigam, Sonoco ThermoSafe, va-Q-tec, AG Sonoco ThermoSafe, and Softbox. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

