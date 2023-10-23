Taichung man illegally buys rhino horn powder based on cancer cure myth

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taichung man suffering from cancer spent NT$4.8 million (US$148,000) on rhino horn powder to treat his ailments to little effect, putting himself and a Traditional Chinese Medicine pharmacy in violation of wildlife conservation law.

The man, surnamed Ho (何), thought rhino horn power would be a “cancer cure.” He falsely believed in this folk remedy, making six different purchases from a traditional Chinese medicine pharmacy in Taichung City beginning in 2021 and concluding in April 2023, per UDN.

According to Seventh Special Police Corps Fifth Division Deputy Captain Wang Yu-chi (王玉琪), in order to win over the public's trust that the powder was in fact rhino horn, the pharmacy would grind it on the spot. Wang added that the customer was introduced to the pharmacy by a friend.



Pharmacy caught selling rhino horn. (Seventh Special Police Corps photo)

Following a lead, the Seventh Special Police Corps, which is tasked with enforcing nature conservation laws and illegal trafficking, investigated the pharmacy that possessed an unknown powder on Sept. 25. Later, the powder was found to be consistent with that of the endangered Indian rhinoceros, a Level 1 protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The case has been transferred to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office for investigation in accordance with the Wildlife Conservation Act. Police noted that the purchase, sale, and consumption of protected wild animal products are illegal.

According to provisions of the Wildlife Conservation Act, punishment can include up to five years in jail with a fine between NT$300,000 and NT$1.5 million. If any member of the public discovers cases of wildlife conservation abuse or associated animal welfare cases, they can call the Ministry of Agriculture’s 1995 hotline or dial 110 to report the case.



Police raid pharmacies selling endangered species products. (Seventh Special Police Corps photo)