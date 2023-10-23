Sprayed Concrete Market Size SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2023-2031

Report Ocean recently released a new report on the global Sprayed Concrete Market. This study report is a combination of data and analysis gleaned from several sources to help businesses comprehend the state of the market. Additionally, the research provides a thorough analysis of market development in terms of revenue and volume-changing business sector features with drivers, restraints, and breadth across numerous domains.

Global sprayed concrete market is driven by various factors, such as the growth of underground construction activities and sustainability of sprayed concrete. Fluctuating raw material prices would affect the market dynamics during the forecast period

The global sprayed concrete market is expected to grow at 7.93 % CAGR during the forecast period. The global sprayed concrete market has been segmented based on process, system, application, and region. On the basis of process, the market has been segmented as wet process and dry process. The wet process segment held the larger market share of 75.8% in 2017, with a market value of USD 5,560.6 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period. The global sprayed concrete market has been segmented on the basis of system, into robotic spraying system and manual system. Robotic spraying system segment accounted for the larger market share of 71.1% in 2017, with a market value of USD 5,244.9 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period. Based on application, the market has been segmented into underground construction, protective coatings, water-retaining structures, retailing walls, strengthening and repair, specialty construction, and others. The underground construction segment accounted for the largest market share of 32.6% in 2017, with a market value of USD 2,408.9 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.88% during the forecast period.

What is the Sprayed Concrete?

The sprayed concrete market, also known as shotcrete or gunite, is a segment within the construction industry that involves the application of concrete or mortar mix through a high-velocity stream onto a surface. This method is used in a wide range of construction applications, including tunnels, bridges, swimming pools, retaining walls, and even artistic sculptural work. It offers several advantages over traditional casting methods, such as reduced formwork requirements, faster construction, and increased structural integrity. One key driver for the growth of the sprayed concrete market is the increasing demand for infrastructure development globally. With urbanization on the rise, there is a growing need for tunneling and underground construction, and sprayed concrete is particularly well-suited for these projects due to its ability to adhere to complex surfaces and its enhanced durability. Additionally, the technology has evolved to include various additives and accelerators that enhance its performance, making it more versatile and adaptable for different project requirements. This adaptability extends to both wet-mix and dry-mix applications, making it a versatile choice for contractors. The sprayed concrete market also benefits from a rising emphasis on sustainable construction practices. The ability to minimize waste and reduce the environmental impact by decreasing the need for formwork and utilizing faster construction methods aligns with the growing trend of eco-friendly building practices. Furthermore, the industry has been influenced by advancements in equipment and technology, including the use of robotics for shotcrete application, which enhances precision and efficiency. However, the sprayed concrete market is not without its challenges. Quality control and operator expertise are essential for maintaining high standards in shotcrete application. Ensuring safety and managing the risks associated with handling and applying concrete at high velocities are also crucial considerations. Additionally, the market can be influenced by economic fluctuations and regulatory changes that impact infrastructure investment.

