Middle East and Africa Flat Glass Market Size, with Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis by 2032

Middle East and Africa Flat Glass Market Size Set to Reach USD 25.19 Billion by 2029

The Middle East and Africa flat glass market is flourishing due to increasing investments in renewable energy, particularly solar power; and favorable government policies promoting sustainable development, energy efficiency, and infrastructure developments increasing the demand for flat glass in architectural and energy applications.

Report Ocean, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the Middle East and Africa flat glass market size at USD 15.79 billion in 2022. Report Ocean expects the Middle East and Africa flat glass market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2029 reaching a value USD 25.19 billion by 2029. The increasing number of solar energy installations, together with the deepening penetration of glass architecture in residential and non-residential structures, is expected to fuel market expansion over the forecast period. Depletion of non-renewable resources, government regulations, rising environmental concerns, cost reductions for solar installations, technological advancements, and rising electricity demand are propelling solar capacity to increase, benefiting the market growth. Moreover, in building and construction applications, flat glass is majorly used in windows for both functional and aesthetic purposes, which allows clear sight for customers looking out of the window, and at the same time, protects them from harmful UV radiations.

Market Analysis

Opportunity: Adoption of technological advancements revolutionizing flat glass market

Innovations in glass manufacturing, such as thin-film coatings, smart glass, and energy-efficient glazing, offer opportunities for market growth and differentiation. Technological advancements in glass manufacturing, including thin-film coatings, smart glass, and energy-efficient glazing, have revolutionized the flat glass market in the Middle East and Africa region. These innovations offer numerous opportunities for market growth and differentiation. Thin-film coatings have emerged as a game-changer in the industry. These coatings are applied to the surface of flat glass to enhance its performance and functionality. For instance, low-emissivity (Low-E) coatings are designed to minimize heat transfer through the glass, making it more energy-efficient. These coatings can also provide solar control by reducing glare and blocking harmful UV radiation. By offering improved energy efficiency and enhanced comfort, thin-film coatings enable flat glass manufacturers to meet the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly building solutions. Smart glass, another remarkable innovation, has gained popularity due to its ability to switch between transparent and opaque states. This glass technology allows users to control privacy, light transmission, and glare levels. Smart glass utilizes technologies, such as liquid crystals, electrochromic, or suspended particle devices (SPDs), to alter its transparency. It finds applications in windows, partitions, and facades, providing flexibility, privacy, and energy efficiency. The Middle East and Africa market can leverage the increasing demand for smart glass in commercial buildings, residential properties, and automotive applications, offering a unique selling point and a competitive edge.

Middle East and Africa Flat Glass Market – By End-user Industry:

The market is segmented by end-user industry into building and construction, automotive, solar, and other end-user industries. The building and construction applications segment held the highest market share in 2022. The segment is expected to expand at a steady rate from 2022 to 2028 as a result of increasing building activities and infrastructural advances brought about by Middle East and Africa urbanization and population growth. The substance is used in a variety of automotive applications, including car windows, doors, windscreens, side panels, sunroofs, and lights. However, as car manufacturing has declined, the automotive application sector has risen modestly in recent years. Furthermore, increased Asian vendor investments in the African market, as well as a continuous increase in the number of smart city efforts in the area, are likely to drive demand for flat glass in the Middle East and African construction sectors throughout the forecast period. According to the Industry Association, over 5,200 building projects worth USD 819 billion are now underway in Saudi Arabia. These projects represent almost 35% of the total value of ongoing projects in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Middle East and Africa Flat Glass Market – By Country:

The in-depth research report on the Middle East and Africa flat glass market covers the region’s five major countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, and the Rest of MEA. Saudi Arabia continues to be the region’s fastest-growing building market. The increasing demand for flat glass in Saudi Arabia can be attributed to several factors, including the country’s booming construction industry, infrastructure development, and growing population. Saudi Arabia has a rapidly growing population, which is expected to drive the demand for housing and infrastructure. The increasing urbanization and a growing middle class are contributing to the need for more residential and commercial spaces, leading to higher demand for flat glass. The Saudi government has been focusing on promoting tourism and developing its hospitality sector. Initiatives like Vision 2030 and the opening of tourist destinations, such as the Red Sea Project and NEOM, are expected to boost the demand for hotels, resorts, and entertainment complexes, all of which require extensive use of flat glass for windows, facades, and interior designs.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Middle East and Africa Flat Glass Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial influence on the Middle East and Africa flat glass market. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social distancing rules used to stop the spread of the virus caused disruptions in a variety of industries, including construction, automotive, and consumer products. As a result, the flat glass industry slowed and faced various obstacles. During the pandemic, the building industry, which is a key user of flat glass, had substantial difficulties. Due to labor shortages, supply chain problems, and project cancellations, construction operations were suspended or delayed.

Competitive Landscape:

The Middle East and Africa flat glass market is consolidated in nature. Key players in the market include AGC Inc., Asahi India Glass Limited, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd, GUARDIAN GLASS LLC, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Phoenicia, Saint-Gobain, SCHOTT AG, Sisecam Group, and Vitro. Product/Service launches, approvals, patents and events, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations are key strategies adopted by these players in the Middle East and Africa Flat Glass Market.

The report’s in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the Middle East and Africa Flat Glass Market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Middle East and Africa Flat Glass Market along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

